Total Phase Introduces Premier Distributor Program

Total Phase, a leading provider of embedded systems development tools, is pleased to announce the introduction of the Premier Distributor Program. The goal of this distinguished program is to provide excellent service across all products for international Total Phase customers with a local presence in their time zone and language. Premier Distributors have met stringent technical capability requirements, including local staff engineers, successful completion of advanced Total Phase technical product training, and have a proven track record of exceptional customer satisfaction. Total Phase has approved a select number of distributors to participate in its Premier Distributor Program, enabling these companies to offer the industry’s most powerful and proven tools for the embedded devices industry.

Following the tremendous initial success of the release of the Promira™ Serial Platform, Total Phase has now enhanced and formalized its distribution program to allow partners around the world to offer the Promira Serial Platform and its advanced protocol applications to customers in their respective markets. These partners include:

– Eagletek Corporation, Taiwan - http://www.eagletek.com.tw

– eVision Systems, Germany, Austria and Switzerland - http://evision-systems.de

– Flash Technology, China, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand - http://www.flashtech.com

– The LAB eShop, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Sweden, United Kingdom - http://www.thelabeshop.com

– Pertech Embedded Solutions, Israel - http://www.pertech.co.il

– Protocol Master, South Korea - http://www.protocolmaster.co.kr

– Tateno Dennou, Japan - http://www.dsp-tdi.com

– Amazing Tech, China - http://www.amazingtech.com.cn

– The Debug Store, UK - http://www.thedebugstore.com

The Promira platform is the next generation of embedded tools, featuring high-performance capabilities at higher speeds and lower voltages than previously available. Currently, it supports I2C, SPI, A2BTM and eSPI protocols with a robust roadmap to include even more in the near future.

The highly touted Advanced Cable Tester, also runs on the Promira platform, and is now available for purchase directly from Total Phase and through the Premier level distributors. The Advanced Cable Tester is designed to fully test USB Type-C, Standard-A, and Micro-B cables for safety and quality, with support for additional cable types to be included in the future.

Distributors in the Premier Distributor Program have the distinction of participating in rigorous product training as well as providing first line technical support to their local customers.

“We are thrilled to provide enhanced customer service globally, by deepening the partnership with our most advanced distributors to include the sales, service, and support for our leading edge products in Europe and Asia,” said Gil Ben-Dov, CEO of Total Phase. “Our partner network includes a large number of well respected international distributors that sell Total Phase products, and now, a select number of those partners are able to fully support the entire line of Total Phase products. We are pleased to be able to offer local language and time zone support and service to our end-customers in those regions.”

About Total Phase

Total Phase manufactures powerful USB, I2C, SPI, eSPI, CAN development tools as well as factory programming and test tools for the embedded systems market. The entire line of developer tools combines best-of-breed features, Windows, Linux, and Mac OS X support, royalty-free API, and software updates, making them perfect additions to any engineer's toolbox. Total Phase products have become the tools of choice for Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and research institutions alike. Our satisfied customers represent a diverse array of industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices, semiconductors, and telecommunications. Please visit us at http://www.totalphase.com.

A2B is a registered trademark of Analog Devices Incorporated