Technology-based merchant services provider, Century Business Solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with NAV-X to allow credit card processing directly within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Financials.

After evaluating several different payment options, Century Business Solutions stood out as the premier payment processing solution for Dynamics 365 for Financials. The NAV-X Credit Card extension will utilize Century’s proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.

“NAV-X Credit Card has been designed to be efficient, logical, and user friendly,” said NAV-X President Thomas Falteich. “The goal was to provide you with a feature rich extension that was still simple and easy to use."

The NAV-X Credit Card extension includes the ability to process (authorize, charge, void, and refund) credit cards from Customer, Sales, Account Receivable, and Credit memo pages within Dynamics 365 for Financials.

The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway will allow merchants to lower processing fees by submitting line item details directly to the bank. EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within Dynamics 365 for Financials. EBizCharge is compatible with over 50+ leading ERP/accounting systems and major online shopping carts, and provides unlimited transaction/batch history for reporting purposes.

“NAV-X has a very strong history with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Financials, and we are incredibly excited to have our EBizCharge payment solution as the preferred payment gateway for NAV-X Credit Card,” said Scott King, Executive Vice President of Sales at Century Business Solutions. “We value our partnerships, and look forward to building a strong relationship with the NAV-X community.”

The EBizCharge payment gateway will help to streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Financials. With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds. In addition, EBizCharge is designed to reduce payment processing costs by submitting line item detail to the bank, and provides $0 setup fees, $0 upgrade fees, and $0 maintenance fees.

Century’s partnership with NAV-X will streamline credit card processing, and make payment acceptance easier for any business that uses Dynamics 365 for Financials.

About Century Business Solutions:

Century Business Solutions is a technology-based merchant services provider that has developed and provided payment processing technology to over 10,000+ merchants in the U.S. and Canada since 2004. Named to First Data’s prestigious President’s Club, Century Business Solutions is proud to be one of the top performing and growing merchant credit card processors on the First Data network. Century develops fully integrated payment processing solutions to over 50+ major ERP/CRM and accounting systems, including Microsoft Dynamics, QuickBooks, Sage, SAP Business One, and Acumatica, as well as major online shopping carts, including Magento and WooCommerce.

About NAV-X:

NAV-X is a publisher of functionality commonly required by distribution and manufacturing business, but unavailable in native NAV. This functionality is offered through partners for Microsoft Dynamics NAV and direct on Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Financials. To serve its customers and partners and assist in successful implementations, NAV-X offers a full range of professional services including training, implementation assistance, and support around its full product line.

Contact

To learn more about this new partnership, please contact info(at)nav-x.com or visit our website at http://www.nav-x.com.