Central California “Class A” Office Building for Lease or Sale

"Class A" turn-key building with over $1 million dollars in renovations.

Tarman Properties, a premiere California commercial real estate company, announced today that Class A, three story, 33,176 square feet office building located at 70 Garden Court, in upscale Monterey, CA, is now available for lease or sale. Previously 100% leased by a single tenant for over 15 years, the building has undergone extensive renovations including: New exterior painting and refurbishing, new roof, new water cooling tower and HVAC, remodeled bathrooms, kitchens, lobby and common areas. The upgraded property also boasts a first floor R&D (clean room) component, executive and group offices, conference rooms, flexible build-out for single tenant and ample parking ratios.

The Contemporary Office Building is ideally located on a private court, across from the Monterey Regional Airport with quick and easy access to Hwy 1 and Hwy 68, providing an excellent location for commuters. For more information and photo gallery please go to: http://70Gardencourt.com/

“Hands down, this is the nicest, most private and convenient office building in the area,” said Kent Tarman, President of Tarman Properties. “With over one million dollars spent on renovations in the past year, the building is essentially turn-key and offers numerous tenant configurations. This building presents an ideal 1031 exchange opportunity by itself or bundled with its sister building at 80 Garden Court (http://80gardencourt.com/) which has also undergone extensive renovations.”

For more information please contact:

Kent P. Tarman, Broker #01084818

(510) 928-2825

Kent(at)TarmanProperties(dot)com

http://www.TarmanProperties.com