The Cassina Group Welcomes Realtors® Phil Sykes & Jay Unger

Leading Charleston real estate firm, The Cassina Group, is proud to announce that seasoned Charleston REALTORS® Phil Sykes and Jay Unger have joined the company. Both will be based in the company’s downtown office at 132 East Bay Street.

Phil Sykes has been selling real estate in Charleston for close to twenty years. He was born and raised in Charleston and graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in Business Administration. He also graduated with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from one of our other prestigious colleges in the area, The Citadel. He consistently ranks among the top 5% of all REALTORS® in all of Charleston.

Jay Unger, a native of the Charleston area, has worked in real estate for over twenty years. He has been a recipient of the REALTOR® of Distinction award at both the Executive and President Circle levels for several consecutive years. He is a graduate of Episcopal High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Wofford College.

“We are honored to have Phil Sykes and Jay Unger at The Cassina Group,” said Owen Tyler, Managing Broker and Broker-in-Charge. “Their numerous years of experience, reputation in the community and dedication to their clients makes them a huge asset to our company.”

“We are excited to join The Cassina Group, a unique real estate company in our special Lowcountry. We share the same passion for listing and selling homes and look forward to the many ways we will complement each other in this industry,” said Sykes and Unger when asked about their move to The Cassina Group.

The Cassina Group is known as Charleston’s innovation-driven real estate firm, with a proven reputation for delivering stronger results though leading-edge technology and building lasting relationships. For more information on Phil Sykes, Jay Unger or The Cassina Group, please visit http://www.TheCassinaGroup.com.

About The Cassina Group

The Cassina Group is a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. Recent awards include top honors from Charleston Magazine, Inc. 5000 and SC Biz News. For more information, visit http://www.TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843.628.0008.