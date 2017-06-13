Locus Energy Expands Remote Weather Capabilities

We are excited about how this upgrade to our virtual weather capacities will help our clients reduce downtime and improve their fleets’ performances - Michael Herzig, CEO of Locus Energy

Today, Locus Energy announced the release of several major updates to the remote weather data available in the SolarNOC™ platform, including snow depth data, five-minute Global Horizontal Irradiance (GHI), Direct Normal Irradiance (DNI), and Diffuse Horizontal Irradiance (DHI) data. The data is integrated with Locus Energy’s web application, or available directly through the Locus API for integration in custom Excel® models or third-party systems.

These updates provide critical data to managers of solar PV sites. Solar PV systems without on-site weather equipment can use this data as a virtual weather station, eliminating the cost and complexity of an on-site sensor.

Systems that already have on-site weather data collection equipment can use these remote weather data fields to validate and gap-fill data from on-site. For example, GHI data can help validate on-site GHI sensors, while DNI data can be used to assess tracker performance.

Locus Energy’s new snow data makes it much easier to identify when snow is the cause of system underperformance, helping to reduce unnecessary site visits. Snow cover often correlates very well with site downtime or reduced production. For example, a PV site’s production can drop to zero when about 250mm of snow accumulates, but then resume a few days later after the snow has melted off.

“We are excited about how this upgrade to our virtual weather capacities will help our clients reduce downtime and improve their fleets’ performances,” said Michael Herzig, CEO of Locus Energy.

To learn how to improve your solar fleet management and efficiency with the SolarNOC platform, please visit: http://info.locusenergy.com/solar-noc-fleet-management-software

