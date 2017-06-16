KARNAK, an industry-leading manufacturer of reflective coatings, sealants and cements, today announced that Chris Huettig has rejoined its team as National Director of Technical Sales.

“We are excited to welcome Chris back to the team,” stated KARNAK COO Chris Salazar. “His technical expertise is unsurpassed and his 13-year history in various technical roles at KARNAK brings tremendous value to our contractors and customers.”

As National Director of Technical Sales for KARNAK, Huettig will oversee all technical support roles internally and in the field to ensure contractors, designers, architects and building owners have the necessary information to properly evaluate coating projects and install their products.

Huettig joined KARNAK in 1999 as a technical sales representative and within a year had taken on the position of National Technical Sales Manager, which he held for 13 years. He spent the next five years in technical and quality roles at Firestone Building Products before returning to KARNAK.

Huettig holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Eastern Kentucky University. He currently resides in Indianapolis, Indiana with his wife Sue and their two sons.

# # #

About KARNAK Corporation

KARNAK manufactures and supplies reflective coatings, cements, and sealants for roofing and waterproofing. It provides roofing products, damp-proofing and waterproofing products, fabrics and repair tapes, caulks, sealant and flooring products, and elastomeric products. The company serves architects, specifiers, contractors, distributors, and building owners in the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells its products through sales representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Clark, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.KARNAKcorp.com.