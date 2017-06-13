Field Nimble, in partnership with LeadsNearby, has added an easy way for field service technicians to automatically trigger a customer review and job check-in when completing a visit from their mobile tablet or smartphone.

“Whether you’re an HVAC, plumbing, or electrical contractor, it’s about the frequency and quality of customer reviews,” said Steven Raines, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Field Nimble. “This is one of the first places our partner LeadsNearby suggests residential contractors focus in digital marketing. That means capturing every opportunity with satisfied homeowners. It has to be easy for a technician to do, and must include all technicians in the process.”

“The integration between LeadsNearby and Field Nimble accomplishes both of those things,” said Gregory Dooley, President of Field Nimble. “When the technician finishes a visit and the homeowner confirms their excitement, just a single click is needed for the technician to collect job summary, employee details, timestamp and customer location through the integration into Field Nimble. Once the technician politely asks the homeowner for a review (and the customer completes it) all the details get published on your website.”

When Google sees all the positive activity over time, a contracting business bubbles up in rankings. More homeowners find that business from searches on location, service line, and ratings naturally found in reviews and check-ins. More homeowners call the contractor, closing The Loyalty Loop in The Buyer’s Journey, a cornerstone of LeadsNearby’s approach.

About LeadsNearby

LeadsNearby is a full-service digital marketing agency for contractors. The agency delivers professional website design, powerful local search engine optimization (SEO), local lead generation, and much more. LeadsNearby offers a starter package including a foundation contractor website and their Reputation Management service. To learn more about The Buyer’s Journey and LeadsNearby, please visit http://www.leadsnearby.com

About Field Nimble

Field Nimble is mobile work order management software built from the ground-up for small residential home services contractors. It includes CRM, scheduling, dispatching, quoting, invoicing, payments, and can be customized by the owner to fit. Field Nimble does its part simply and well to help owners run more profitably. Please learn more at https://fieldnimble.com