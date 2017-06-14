Private Label Skin To Partner With Global Non-Profit to Attack Joblessness

St. Petersburg, FL – June 7, 2017 – Private Label Skin, a private label skin care manufacturer, and Hashtag Fulfillment, its fulfillment subsidiary, have partnered with Jobs for Life (JfL), a global non-profit organization that engages and equips churches to prepare people for meaningful work.

Private Label Skin recognizes that unemployment and underemployment are a national problem and has a passion for helping people find meaningful work. Eric Pogue, President of Private Label Skin, is a JfL Site Leader and is preparing to join the local City Advisory Board. “We are thrilled to partner with Jobs for Life and are dedicated to combating joblessness,” says Pogue. “Having a meaningful job is foundational to having a productive life. Private Label Skin is always looking to hire high-character individuals to our team.”

Private Label Skin’s Marketing Director, Dan Raley, who is also participating in JfL, is excited to be involved. “Everyone has unique talents and capabilities. Helping people unlock those talents and find meaningful employment is what JfL is all about.”

Private Label Skin has hired approximately 100 people over the past twelve months and expects to hire an additional 50 people by the end of the year. “We are excited that Private Label Skin has chosen to invest their time, talent, and resources into supporting the people of Tampa Bay Area in their dreams around work. We look forward to the many ways this partnership will have a profound impact. It is exciting to partner with a company that is both committed to combating joblessness while looking to hire,” said Daniel Alexander, JfL City Network Director.

About Private Label Skin

Private Label Skin, Inc. (PLS) develops, manufactures, packages and fulfills premium skin care products for hundreds of specialty retailers. PLS employs approximately two hundred dedicated people in the Tampa Bay Area.

About Hashtag Fulfillment

Hashtag Fulfillment provides fulfillment and services for hundreds of domestic and international retailers.

About Jobs for Life

Jobs for Life (JfL) is a global nonprofit organization that engages and equips the Church to prepare people for meaningful work. Established in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1996, JfL addresses the root causes of unemployment by uniting churches, businesses, and community organizations to facilitate positive transformation within lives and communities.

