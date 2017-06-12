Today, AllMed Healthcare Management, a Portland-based independent review organization has announced the appointment of David Spiro MD, MPH as the company’s Vice President and Medical Director.

The company partners with leading enterprise health plans, managed care organizations, and hospitals across the U.S. It is a recognized national leader in independent medical review solutions, insuring the highest quality medical care possible, while controlling overutilization.

Dr. Spiro’s addition to the team allows AllMed to further these goals. With over 25 years' experience as both a clinician and Medical Director, Dr. Spiro is well-versed in using system-oriented processes to achieve optimal performance and evidence-based outcomes. In his new role, Dr. Spiro will oversee all physician peer review activities and clinical quality management, working with other members of the team to drive continuous improvement efforts.

Dr. Spiro received his MD from the University of California, San Francisco, and holds a BA from the University of Virginia. He has served in a variety of physician leadership roles, including Chief of Staff at a rural hospital in Oregon, Assistant Professor of Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Yale University, and Chief of the Pediatric ER at Doernbecher Children's Hospital, where he raised funding, built and ran the new department. Doernbecher is recognized as one of America’s leading children’s hospitals.

A passionate supporter of quality medical education, Dr. Spiro is also the co-founder of ReelDX, a producer of physician training videos. Dr. Spiro and ReelDX believe that the patient narrative is the most powerful voice in medical education and have harnessed that belief to improve student attention, retention and performance using real patient stories.

With his passion for innovative learning processes, Dr. Spiro makes the perfect addition to AllMed’s team to oversee the company’s panel of over 400 Peer Review Specialists who are licensed, board-certified, and in active practice.

Dr. Spiro’s history of excellence is also a perfect fit for AllMed’s philosophy of partnering with its clients. Whether the client is a hospital, ASC, or payer, AllMed becomes an extension of its team, providing clinical decision-making resources that enable them to improve healthcare quality and patient care. This “AllMed Difference” has helped the company grow into one of the nation’s leading independent review organizations.

“We are proud to welcome Dr. Spiro to our team and anticipate a bright future. Dr. Spiro’s leadership skills and passion for medicine are valuable resources to improving the quality of peer review and with it -- healthcare for everyone,” says AllMed CEO Andrew Rowe.

About AllMed

Founded in 1995, AllMed Healthcare Management is an independent review organization that provides comprehensive physician review solutions to payer and provider organizations across the nation. AllMed’s team integrates with its clients, providing medical, copy editing and customer resources that enable them to improve both their services and business goals. AllMed’s clients include leading health plans, medical management organizations, TPAs, disability carriers, hospital groups and ambulatory surgery centers.