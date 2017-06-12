Unexpected situations can transform many lives at once; oftentimes, altering the course of people’s lives forever, and intertwining individuals in surprising ways. Yvette S.M. Debeau explores this mysterious concept, fusing romance with a touch of the paranormal in her novel “Finding Favor and the Secret of Rainbow Moor.”

Debeau, introduces readers to young widow Favor Durand and her peaceful hometown of Fortuna. Familiar with both love and loss, Durand reminisces about her previous days in the city and her former husband Conrad. In spite of her sadness, Durand finds comfort in her tranquil surroundings, until an anonymous male caller—who has been contacting her for the past two years—breaks into her home and abducts her.

Durand finds herself battling her emotions as she becomes drawn to her handsome kidnapper. A sequence of strange events occur and her quest to find extraordinary love is put to the test, forcing her to contemplate her attraction to her abductor and the life she left behind.

“These characters and this story are rooted in the everyday and simple,” Debeau said. “But Finding Favor shows how ordinary can quickly become extraordinary when aroused by the something unexpected and maybe a little supernatural.”

With her first work, Debeau, demonstrates how life can change when we least expect it and when we need it most. For more information on the author and book, please visit http://www.yvettesmdebeau.com.

“Finding Favor and the Secret of Rainbow Moor.”

By Yvette S.M. Debeau

ISBN: 978152461370 (hardcover) 978152461393 (softcover) 9781524613716 (ebook)

Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and AuthorHouse

About the author

Yvette S.M. Debeau's passion for writing started at a young age by winning numerous awards in writing contests. She was formerly the newsletter editor, publisher and writer for the Redwood Unit of the Back Country Horseman of California. While working for the Redwood Unit she was the recipient of nine consecutive journalism awards. Debeau was formally the Planetarium Sky Studies Instructor for College of The Redwoods in which she wrote, produced and taught Planetarium sky Studies Shows. She currently resides in Carlotta, California and is the owner of three Arabian horses.

