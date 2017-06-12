New Innovation Panel Announced for NVTC’s Capital Health Tech Summit

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) announced that leaders from the FDA, Department of Health and Human Services and MedStar Health would participate in a new Innovation Panel at the Capital Health Tech Summit on June 15, 2017 at the Inova Center for Personalized Health.

The Capital Health Tech Summit will showcase how the intersection of commercial, government and academic assets makes Greater Washington the epicenter for innovation and opportunity in the health technology sector.

The Innovation Panel will explore the challenges and opportunities in advancing health innovation, transforming innovation into implementation and promoting growth in the regional health tech ecosystem. Speakers will also discuss how innovators can work with the federal government and major health systems to launch their new technologies. Panel participants are:



Steven Hubbard, Senior Innovation Architect and Advisor to the CTO and Director of Innovation, FDA

Sanjay Koyani, Acting Executive Director for Innovation, Immediate Office of the Secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Meagan Metzger, Founder and CEO, Dcode42

Robert Silverman, Senior Vice President, Booz Allen Hamilton

Dr. Mark S. Smith, Chief Innovation Officer, MedStar Health, and Director, MedStar Institute for Innovation

Innovation Panel speakers will also provide feedback on the groundbreaking innovations presented by seven companies in the region in the Summit’s innovation flash briefings session. Companies presenting five-minute flash briefings include:



10Pearls

Aperiomics

Avanade

CGI

INF Robotics Inc.

Perthera

Protenus

Keynoting the Capital Health Tech Summit are Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) National Coordinator for Health Information Technology Dr. Don Rucker and University of Virginia Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Dr. Richard Shannon.

Summit panel discussions will feature experts from world leading healthcare organizations, universities and firms developing the latest health technologies and will cover such topics as data analytics in the continuum of health, cybersecurity, pharmacogenomics, telehealth and remote patient monitoring, and the latest health innovations.

The Capital Health Tech Summit will deliver tremendous business development and educational value to the entire technology community, providing an unprecedented opportunity to promote the region’s health technology assets and connect people, companies and national policymakers. View the Summit agenda here.

DATE:

June 15, 2017

TIME:

7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

LOCATION:

Inova Center for Personalized Health

3225 Gallows Rd

Fairfax, VA 22037

REGISTRATION:

To register as a member of the press, please contact Alexa Magdalenski at 703-904-7878, ext. 207 or email amagdalenski(at)nvtc(dot)org.

The event is free for press, but advanced registration is required. Press credentials are required for entry.

