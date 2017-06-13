MyZone US LLC Participates in OSHA’s Safe + Sound Week

MyZone US LLC is a proud participant in Safe + Sound Week taking place June 12-18, 2017. Safe + Sound is a nationwide event to raise awareness and understanding of the value of safety and health programs that include management leadership, worker participation, and a systematic approach to finding and fixing hazards in the workplace.

MyZone US, the distributor of the innovative MyZone Worker Alert System, is participating in Safe + Sound Week to demonstrate our continued commitment to worker safety. The MyZone Worker Alert System is currently used at some of largest Governmental, Rail, and Private Construction projects in the world providing unprecedented low accident frequency rates with its autonomous proximity warning system. We encourage you to promote your own safety and health programs by visiting http://www.osha.gov/safeandsoundweek.

As part of MyZone's participation in Safe + Sound Week, MyZone US is offering free demonstrations of the MyZone Worker Alert System in the Greenville, SC Office. The MyZone Worker Alert System utilizes low frequency wireless technology to warn a worker if s/he is entering an area with dangerous equipment in use or if a piece of heavy equipment is heading toward him/her. MyZone is a hardware-only solution with a transmitter placed on static or moving hazards, and a receiver that alerts the worker with a vibration on the back of his or her hardhat.

To schedule a free demonstration, please contact Joe Milam at jmilam(at)myzone-us(dot)com. For more information visit http://www.myzone-us.com or join the conversation at the MyZone LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/myzone.