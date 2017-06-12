Attorney Christopher J. Maurer was elected treasurer of the DuPage Bar Foundation.

The DuPage County family law firm, Anderson & Associates, P.C., is pleased to announce that Associate Attorney Christopher J. Maurer was elected treasurer of the DuPage Bar Foundation. The foundation's board of directors elected Attorney Maurer at its most recent bimonthly meeting on May 23, 2017.

The DuPage Bar Foundation is the charitable division of the DuPage County Bar Association. It awards scholarships to law students, and it also awards grants to organizations, such as the Family Shelter Service and National Alliance on Mental Illness, which serves disadvantaged communities.

Earlier in May, Attorney Maurer also received the DuPage Legal Assistance Foundation’s Pro Bono Service Award at the DuPage Bar Association's Annual Law Day Luncheon. He is one of two attorneys to have received the award for volunteering over 100 hours of pro bono time representing low-income clients in the community.

Attorney Christopher J. Maurer has been a licensed and practicing attorney since 1997. He joined Anderson & Associates, P.C. in 2002, and he has extensive experience in family law, including divorce, custody/parenting disputes, grandparent rights, and complex financial litigation. Attorney Maurer also has experience handling contested probate matters and preparing estate plans for his clients. Attorney Maurer is also a licensed and practicing mediator in family law cases, and he has been appointed by the courts to represent the rights of children as a Guardian ad Litem in contested cases involving minor children.

Anderson & Associates, P.C. congratulates Attorney Christopher J. Maurer on his accomplishment.

