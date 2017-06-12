TruShield Security Solutions is a leading cybersecurity solutions company that will be sponsoring the 2017 Credit Union InfoSecurity Conference, taking place at the Wyndham Bayside Hotel in San Diego, California, on June 14th through 16th, 2017.

TruShield representatives will also be on hand at the Vendor Reception on June 15th from 4-6 PM to discuss how they help credit unions use cybersecurity to meet regulation compliances, create competitive marketing advantages, act as a revenue driver, and improve employee and overall operational efficiencies.

With sophisticated cyberattacks on the rise, it is no surprise that the financial industry is considering different methods to combat these threats. In 2015, Forbes ranked Financial Services as the 3rd most cyberattacked industry. These looming threats and increasingly more detrimental attacks are leading financial institutions and credit unions to seek stronger defense tactics.

“The financial industry continues to be a high-value target for cybercriminals. We want to make sure that credit unions have the opportunity to understand their risks and vulnerabilities, and our services not only shed light into that section of their infrastructure but also provides a solution,” states Paul Caiazzo, TruShield’s Co-Founder and Chief Security Architect. Matthew Lefchik, TruShield’s Channel Partner Director adds, “We are excited for the opportunity to engage with so many people at such a timely event. As a past exhibitor at CU InfoSec, we know how enlightening the event is. The Conference this year has a big emphasis on topics that cover challenges and opportunities in the financial industry, and we welcome the opportunity to show attendees how our solutions can benefit their expanding cybersecurity needs.”

The TruShield team of experts will be attending the Vendor Reception at the Wyndham Bayside Hotel in San Diego, CA, on June 15th from 4-6 PM, and will be on hand to discuss with conference attendees the details regarding TruShield’s individualized cybersecurity solutions.

