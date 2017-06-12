John Q. Kelly, Esq. on MSNBC

John Q. Kelly, Esq. joined host Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC to discuss the wisdom of the White House decision to retain outside counsel and set up a “war room” in the White House to combat and contain the widening Trump-Russia probe.

Mr. Kelly also opined on General Flynn’s decision to assert the Fifth Amendment and how that may have put him on a collision course with former FBI Director Robert Mueller and the Department of Justice in the months ahead.

Watch the video at: https://youtu.be/q1BbUOr-KU4

