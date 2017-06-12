2017 Global Cold Chain Expo

Cold storage warehouse WMS software developer Datex will exhibit at the Global Cold Chain Expo in Chicago Illinois from June 13th through 15th. The event showcases cold chain solutions and includes side-by-side displays from multiple tradeshows including United FreshMKT, United FreshTEC and the International Floriculture Expo.

This is the second year for the multiple simultaneous tradeshow event at McCormick Place. An increase in attendance of 50% over the inaugural year is anticipated. The Global Cold Chain Expo is expected to draw over 7,500 3PL cold storage warehouse operators, private refrigerated warehouse operators, manufacturers of food and perishable goods and others to the event. 3PL cold storage warehouse operators and buyers who make logistics, operations, and engineering decisions from the processing, wholesale, retail/grocery, foodservice, fresh produce, fresh foods, and floral industries will be walking the show floor.

The event will feature a variety of educational and networking sessions and highlight cutting edge tools, technologies and services throughout the cold chain. Four education tracks, Transportation, HR/Legal, Engineering and Cold Chain Solutions will feature 45-minute sessions. Additional educational presentations will be conducted periodically on the show floor and will showcase new innovative technologies.

Award winning WMS software developer Datex will exhibit in booth 4842 and will be providing some

free tickets to the event. A Microsoft Gold partner in business since 1978, Datex warehouse management systems are used by perishable foods processors and manufacturers, 3PLs, private refrigerated warehouse operators and public cold storage warehouses. Datex experts will be showcasing technology specifically for cold storage warehouse environments including Zebra hardware and Datex FootPrint WMS for cold storage.

About Datex

In successful operation since 1978, Datex has helped companies operate more efficiently and productively using state-of-the-art technology. Known for developing highly flexible workflow based warehouse management software, Datex WMS is in use by 3PLs, warehousing and distribution operations, food perishables and manufacturers across the world. Specialists in third party logistics operations and regulated inventory, Datex solutions are highly effective in providing labor and time savings and increased inventory visibility and tracking. For more information on Datex software, hardware and managed services, please visit the Datex website https://www.datexcorp.com/.