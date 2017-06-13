Northplains Announces General Availability of NorthplainsNEXT

“Today’s dynamic marketing teams need a collaborative strategy and integrated workflows to effectively manage the countless digital assets that are required for marketing, advertising and branding campaigns ,” said Hassan Kotob, CEO of Northplains.

Building off its legacy digital asset management (DAM) expertise, Northplains, a leader in content lifecycle management solutions for marketers, today announced the general availability of NorthplainsNEXT. NorthplainsNEXT is a comprehensive, cloud-based content lifecycle management platform that goes beyond traditional DAM solutions and serves as the new enterprise-wide hub for digital asset creation, workflow design, collaboration, approvals, storage, distribution, compliance, security and measurement.

“Today’s dynamic marketing teams need a collaborative strategy and integrated workflows to effectively manage the countless digital assets that are required for marketing, advertising and branding campaigns ,” said Hassan Kotob, CEO of Northplains. “We developed NorthplainsNEXT to reunite and empower siloed marketing stakeholders to align every content and campaign decision with their specific business goals.”

With the introduction of NorthplainsNEXT, the company rolled its proven suite of existing solutions into one holistic platform that connects enterprises’ vast array of digital assets to their marketing stack. Utilizing a single dashboard, marketers have access to all assets and proper usage guidelines, enabling them to optimize and streamline overall workflows and drive improved operational and bottom line results, compliance and brand security.

NorthplainsNEXT delivers key benefits including:



Automating the full content lifecycle to deliver end-to-end content asset

governance and marketing stack integration



Simplifying and streamlining custom workflows into a single location for all brand, creative, search, social, content, video and marketing operations work

Connecting C-suite, brand, creative, marketing operations stakeholders for improved and quicker content collaboration and engagement

Optimizing engagement with target audiences via effective campaigns driven by proper content Rights Management and compliance

Real-time campaign and content effectiveness tracking to improve immediate and future campaign strategies

Quick uploading of raw assets with simplified metadata input

Easy access to all files within Adobe Creative Cloud for all users

About Northplains

Northplains is the leader in content lifecycle management solutions for marketers, offering an end-to-end, automated solution for creating and managing digital content assets. Streamlining asset production, workflow design, collaboration, governance, security and measurement, Northplains has extended beyond its digital asset management (DAM) legacy to help global organizations deliver unified brand campaigns and connect more effectively with their audiences. Headquartered in Toronto with offices in Europe and Asia, Northplains is committed to continuous innovation and support for its world-class clients.

# # #