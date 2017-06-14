“It’s very exciting to collaborate with our peers and discuss issues we are passionate about,” said Buck. “We are honored to be asked to present at this seminar in Tucson with some of the top lawyers in the state.”

(Scottsdale, Arizona) Radix Law announced that two of its attorneys, partner Adam Buck and associate Amanda Salvione, have been selected as presenters for a seminar during the 2017 State Bar of Arizona Convention.

The three-day conference, to be held June 14 through June 16 at the Westin La Paloma in Tucson, is an annual reunion of State Bar of Arizona Members and features dozens of seminars, meetings and special events on a wide variety of legal topics. The theme of this year’s convention is Our Bar – Serving and Protecting the Public.

On Thursday, June 15, Radix Law attorneys Buck and Salvione will be featured speakers during a seminar titled Advanced Issues in Land Use: Navigating the Dangers of Deed Restrictions in Residential and Commercial Development.

The seminar is presented by Real Property Law Section, of which Salvione is a co-chair for the seminar and is on the Executive Council.

Specifically, Buck and Salvione will teach attendees about the recent changes in community association and deed restriction law, drafting considerations, hot issues in deed-restriction litigation and unexpected ways that deed restrictions can derail land use.

Buck is a Certified Real Estate Specialist with nearly two decades of transactional and litigation experience in Arizona and Nevada. As a partner with Radix Law, Buck focuses on laws pertaining to business, real estate, homeowners association (HOA), employment, and commercial litigation.

“It’s very exciting to collaborate with our peers and discuss issues we are passionate about,” said Buck. “We are honored to be asked to present at this seminar in Tucson with some of the top lawyers in the state.”

Amanda Salvione’s practice focuses on real estate, business formation and structuring and finance law.

“Adam and I are thrilled to represent Radix Law at the State Bar of Arizona Convention, and are looking forward to sharing what we’ve discovered through our work, but more so to learn from others and take that knowledge back to our clients and ultimately, our community,” said Salvione.

Formed in 2008, Radix Law attorneys serve companies, individuals and families throughout Arizona in business and corporate law and related areas, ranging from taxation and asset protection to bankruptcy and estate planning. The firm leads the Valley of the Sun in estate planning and trust administration law.