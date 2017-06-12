Scalable Software, Ltd, a leading provider of IT hardware and software asset management solutions for enterprises, today announced Asset Vision® has surpassed 800 organizations around the world. This growth has resulted in a more than doubling of monthly recurring revenue and an equally important growth in endpoints under management. This growth has come through adding customers in key vertical industries, as well as strategic and OEM relationships. Contributing to the strong performance is a subscription renewal rate exceeding 90%.

The discovery, usage detection and software license optimization capabilities of Asset Vision for both traditional licensing models and SaaS applications are key to this growth. It is clear that current legacy platforms are becoming obsolete and many lines of business applications are being adopted outside the control of corporate IT departments as SaaS solutions. This can cause a dramatic upswing in software subscription liabilities and risk. The detection of these new SaaS deployments using conventional discovery tools is a challenge that requires new technologies, as these SaaS apps have turned into the perfect storm for IT procurement departments. Equally important is an increased market focus on Software Asset Management due to audit concerns and security questions over unwanted or untrusted applications.

“Since the general market release of Asset Vision at the beginning of 2013, we have seen growing adoption in key markets.” said Mark Cresswell, President and CTO of Scalable Software. “Clearly SaaS is now an accepted deployment model for tools like Asset Vision across many industries. The intense interest in Software Asset Management, as well as the recognition that more modern tools are necessary to effectively manage a company’s IT assets, is helping drive demand for our solutions.” Cresswell added, “We have also added some strategic relationships with Accenture, SoftwareOne and EasyVista which also contribute to increased market awareness.” Cresswell concluded by saying, “I am extremely gratified by the trust and confidence our installed base has placed in the product and people as evidenced by the strong subscription renewal rate. We must continue to execute on customer satisfaction, as that is critical to the long-term success of the company.”

Additional 2017 highlights:



Growth of end user base by over 100%

Four+ major releases of Asset Vision, including the following new or enhanced capabilities:

Linux and OSX application usage tracking

Discovery of user and licensing data for SaaS applications

Linking of web apps to service apps

Generic Service Dependency detection

Discovery of Oracle eBusiness Suite users

Expansion of SQL Server and Windows cluster collections

Inventory of Cisco UCS Managers and managed servers

Addition of Toshiba and Fujitsu warranty capture

Thin client device discovery and identification

Full SCCM integration for software harvesting

Automation for software reconciliation and normalization

Support for iOS DEP, Managed Distribution and Android

XenApp license assignment data capture

Chromebooks support

