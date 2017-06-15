Growthink Appoints Eddie Clay as Engagement Partner

Growthink announced today the appointment of Mr. Eddie Clay as an Engagement Partner in its Los Angeles office. Mr. Clay will work with the firm’s innovation practice, along with the M&A practice of Growthink’s wholly-owned subsidiary investment bank, GT Securities.

Mr. Clay joins Growthink with more than 15 years of investment banking and financial advisory experience, most recently as Director of Mergers & Acquisitions and Business Development at Phillip Roman & Company, a Los Angeles - based merger and advisory consulting firm specializing in private, middle market transactions.

At Phillip Roman, Eddie focused on sourcing a robust pipeline of fully-vetted acquisition targets for private equity firms via directly engaging with CEOs of middle market companies with $10M to $1B+ in revenue.

“We are thrilled to have Eddie join our team. With Growthink’s vast roster of dynamic, middle market companies and investor and acquirer networks, Eddie’s advisory, entrepreneurial, and transactional experience will greatly benefit our clients,” said Jay Turo, CEO and co-Founder of Growthink and Managing Partner of GT Securities. “Plain and simple, Eddie will be an amazing value creator and deal maker for our clients.”

Eddie said, “I am excited to join the Growthink and GT Securities teams. Growthink has established itself as a leader in innovation and change management for emerging and middle market companies. And GT Securities has a stellar reputation as a trusted provider of M&A advisory and transactional advice. As we expand our sector focus and geography coverage, I look forward to helping drive that effort.”

Mr. Clay received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management from the US Military Academy at West Point and his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

ABOUT GROWTHINK

Growthink helps entrepreneurs and executives become more successful.

We accomplish this through our suite of services and products that solve the key needs of entrepreneurs and ambitious executives. These needs include: expertly identifying and pursuing new opportunities, developing business plans, raising capital, creating executive dashboards, building marketing and growth strategies, and developing and executing on exit plans. Learn more at http://www.growthink.com.

ABOUT GT SECURITIES

Registered as a broker-dealer in 2001, and now wholly-owned by Growthink, GT Securities specializes in raising equity and debt capital, and in executing acquisition, divestiture, and merger transactions for emerging and middle market companies. Learn more at http://www.gtsecurities.net.