ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, announced the company’s CEO, Terry L. Mathis, and president, Shawn M. Galloway, will lead four sessions at the American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE) Safety 2017 conference in Denver, Colorado. The conference will take place at the Colorado Convention Center. The ProAct Safety sessions are scheduled as follows.

Sunday, June 18: Training Supervisors to Become Safety Coaches

Monday, June 19: Re-Engineering Behavior-Based Safety

Tuesday, June 20: Key Ingredients: What Makes a Safety Strategy Effective

Thursday, June 22: Giving Your Safety Program a Brand Identity

In Shawn Galloway’s presentation, he will outline what an effective strategy looks like and how to create and execute against one for maximum effectiveness and contribution to the injury prevention and culture enhancement efforts. Galloway said, “If business strategy is still an evolving concept with new paradigms and approaches established every year, safety strategy has a long way to go to reach extreme levels of effectiveness. Having been hired to review and improve countless corporate safety strategies, I have found five common problems organizations need to overcome to improve both their safety planning and execution. The average safety strategy consists mostly of empty buzzwords, is heavy on new programs, ignores the safety culture, focuses primarily on failing less, and is not integrated into the overarching business strategy. We can’t keep doing what we’ve always done and expect improvement, or even transformation. The time is now to change the safety strategy.”

In addition to the two pre-conference topics which have become popular at ASSE’s events, Terry Mathis will discuss the importance of branding your safety program. He shared, “Giving your safety program a brand identity can greatly facilitate employee engagement. Like branding a product or service, branding safety can have a number of advantages. The way people think about safety impacts how they react to safety programs, both mentally and emotionally. When safety has a brand that elicits the right combination of caring, teamwork and focused action, performance can reach levels of excellence not previously possible. Branding is an element of strategic management that is quickly getting the attention of forward-thinking leaders.”

ABOUT TERRY L. MATHIS

Mathis, ProAct Safety's founder and CEO, is known for dynamic consulting, writing and speaking in the fields of behavioral and cultural safety, leadership and operational performance. He is a regular speaker at ASSE and NSC, as well as company and industry conferences. He has published over 100 articles in industry magazines over the last 15 years and is bestselling author of five books. EHS Today has listed Terry four consecutive times as one of 'The 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS'. Learn more about him at http://www.TerryLMathis.com.

ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY

Shawn M. Galloway is the President of ProAct Safety and coauthor of several bestselling books. As a consultant, trusted advisor to many global corporations, and keynote speaker, he has helped hundreds of organizations within every major industry to improve safety strategy, culture, leadership and employee engagement. He is also the host of the highly acclaimed weekly podcast series Safety Culture Excellence® and a columnist for several magazines. Read more about him and his work at http://www.ShawnMGalloway.com.

ABOUT PROACT SAFETY

ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and performance projects in nearly every major industry worldwide, including Fortune 500 firms. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.