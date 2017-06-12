Splash Out to Summer at Legoland® California Resort

The “S.O.S” signal sent out by parents and families looking for summertime fun has been answered by LEGOLAND® California Resort. The most interactive water park in Southern California is introducing Surfers’ Cove- the newest California beach themed expansion of LEGOLAND® Water Park.

Whether flying through the mouth of an alligator at Cragger's swamp in Chima Water Park or constructing with LEGO bricks on Build-a-Raft River in LEGOLAND Water Park, a summer visit to a water park is sure to be a big splash. But how does one get the most family fun out of a water park visit? LEGOLAND California Resort teamed with D S Simon Media and YourUpdateTV on a summer time kickoff media tour to provide answers.

Viewers were able to discover tips on how to make the most of their splashing fun plus they got a look at what’s new at the entire Resort this summer including new interactive activities at SEA LIFE® Aquarium plus details on Surfers’ Cove – the newest California beach themed expansion of LEGOLAND Water Park which is opening this summer!

LEGOLAND® California Resort includes LEGOLAND® California, SEA LIFE® Aquarium, LEGOLAND® Water Park and LEGOLAND® Hotel. All are geared for families with children between the ages of 2 and 12. At LEGOLAND California, you’ll find more than 60 rides, shows and attractions including NINJAGO™ The Ride where guests experience 3D imagery, high-tech sensors and use hand movements in a striking motion to master their skills before battling the Great Devourer, LEGO® Star Wars™ Miniland Model Display, Pirate Reef and LEGO Legends of Chima Water Park. The LEGO® Movie 4D A New Adventure™ opened in 2016. Emmet, Wyldstyle, Unikitty, MetalBeard and Benny band together to face an evil plot created by Risky Business, a new villain. SEA LIFE Aquarium is home to more than 5,000 living creatures and incorporates LEGO® models into a child’s voyage to the depths of the ocean featuring play zones, fun facts and quiz trails. LEGOLAND Water Park features more than seven slides, sandy beaches and the unique Build-A-Raft River. The nation’s first LEGOLAND Hotel features 250 rooms, all themed either as pirate, adventure, kingdom, LEGO® Friends and new this year, LEGO® NINJAGO™! For more information, visit http://www.LEGOLAND.com or call (760) 918-LEGO (5346).

Merlin Entertainments plc is a global leader in location based, family entertainment. As Europe's Number 1 and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates over 100 attractions, 13 hotels and 5 holiday villages in 24 countries and across 4 continents. The company aims to deliver memorable experiences to more than 63 million visitors worldwide, through its iconic global and local brands, and the commitment and passion of its approximately 27,000 employees (peak season).

YourUpdateTV is a social media video portal for organizations to share their content, produced by award-winning video communications firm, D S Simon Media (http://www.dssimon.com). It includes separate channels for Health and Wellness, Lifestyle, Media and Entertainment, Money and Finance, Social Responsibility, Sports and Technology.