Infosys and Imprezzio Announce Partnership

Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services, announced their global partnership with Imprezzio today. Imprezzio, the leader in sales enablement solutions for the insurance and financial services industry, will partner with Infosys to create a Center of Excellence, a best practices resource for enterprise insurance and financial services companies.

“One of the common themes we hear from our senior executive clients is the desire to drive top line revenue growth in a time of digital evolution. Everyone has a CRM application; however, few differentiated technologies advance new customer engagement and retention. The opportunity to wrap Imprezzio’s components and capabilities around our client’s existing infrastructure, with rapid speed to market and desired business results, is exciting,” said Anish Raj, AVP, Head of P&C Insurance Sector, North America at Infosys.

Accessible to all Infosys clients, the Center of Excellence's main focus is on integrating Imprezzio’s Agency Acceleration Model to advance communications, sales practices, performance management, reporting and analytics.

“Infosys is a key partner to our growth strategy. The combination of Infosys’ recognized scaling capacity with Imprezzio’s purpose-built enterprise software solutions is the perfect marriage. The early traction we are experiencing with this partnership has us very excited about the future,” said Jeff Brown, Executive VP of Sales with Imprezzio.

About Imprezzio

Accelerated change in the way people connect has required omni-channel communication to prospects and customers alike. Cutting through the noise requires empowering agencies with tools to deliver an unparalleled customer experience in their unique communities.

More than 150,000 users are benefiting from Imprezzio’s suite of sales enablement software, dramatically scaling sales and retention by reinventing the customer experience for many of the largest insurance carriers in the U.S. Learn more at http://www.imprezzio.com.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in technology services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. From engineering to application development, knowledge management and business process management, we help our clients find the right problems to solve, and to solve these effectively. Our team of 199,000+ innovators, across the globe, is differentiated by the imagination, knowledge and experience, across industries and technologies that we bring to every project we undertake.

Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE:INFY) can help your enterprise thrive in the digital age.