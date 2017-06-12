LandLeader® To Air Season Two of Unique TV Show

LandLeader

LandLeader® is excited to announce the launch of season two of their one-of-a-kind TV show on RFDTV. The first episode is set to air June 27, 2017 at 7pm EST.

LandLeader® Television, exclusively airing on RFD-TV, is the only outdoor programming of its kind, where viewers tour and explore the amazing properties, narrated by interviews with land owners and ranch brokers, including adventures and activities that take place on the most sought after real estate in North America.

LandLeader® real estate brokers and agents seek to expose the daily life and history of these great properties of American heritage. Dax Hayden, LandLeader® Director, is excited to launch season two. “The team traveled the country to find and document the American landowner and their passion for the land. We capture the landowners’ commitment to conservation, history of the land and story of the life of the landowner. This year’s lineup of properties is truly amazing!”

Thirteen (13) original episodes of LandLeader® TV will air Q3 and Q4 of 2017 and include properties and features in Florida, Colorado, New York, California, Oregon, Illinois, Montana and more. The show travels the country to showcase over 30 properties, the story of their landowners and what a farmer, rancher or recreational landowner experiences over the years of owning land.

“I’ve traveled all over this country and believe this show gives our audience a great insight into some of America’s most scenic, historic and amazing properties, never to have been witnessed except by those who own or are friends of these landowners,” commented Dan Brunk, producer of LandLeaderTV and Marketing Director for the national real estate marketing company.

“Our first season was great but this year looks to be even better, with interesting stories, exciting adventures and historic chapters of American land ownership,” says Brunk. It seems that the TV show has given LandLeader® a competitive advantage in the marketplace as well. “We offer a form of media that doesn’t exist in the real estate industry. Television allows us to tell the story of our amazing properties for sale, but also gives viewers entertaining content that exposes what these lands have to offer to the next landowners.”

LandLeader® Television will air on the RFDTV Network on DISH Channel 231, DirecTV Channel 345 and local cable networks. Airtimes include Tuesdays at 7:00PM EST and Saturdays at 7:30AM EST. LandLeader® Television is sponsored by Cinch Jeans & Shirts, Mahindra, Gunwerks, and by these participating Farm Credit Offices: Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, AgGeorgia Farm Credit, Farm Credit of Northwest Florida, ArborOne Farm Credit, and FCS Financial.

ABOUT: LandLeader®, an exclusive real estate marketing company who specializes in promoting farm, ranch, recreational and rural properties, offers its members, buyers, and sellers cutting edge marketing strategies not found anywhere else in the rural real estate industry. Visit http://www.landleader.com to learn more about the LandLeader® Television Show and for information on sponsoring or showcasing a property on the show.