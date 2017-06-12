9to5 Seating Showcases High Design and New Website at NeoCon 2017

9to5 Seating, a leading office seating manufacturer, is emphasizing ways in which it can help customers plan for the future at NeoCon 2017. Informed by customer demand, 9to5 Seating is launching new products and a brand new website and Chair Designer.

“We are excited to reveal all the new things happening with 9to5 Seating at this year’s NeoCon,” said Dara Mir, President of 9to5 Seating. “This year, we’re focusing on our high design products, such as our Sol, Luna, Acclaim, Core, Diddy and Zoom series. We’re also highlighting our Sophie lounge series.”

While Sol, Luna, Acclaim, Core, Diddy and Zoom are the showcased items, 9to5 Seating will reveal five brand new chair series that will launch in 2018. You can visit the showroom to see their new mod-style lounge chair, two ergonomic task chairs, a new conference chair, as well as a new product category they are entering: a K-12 chair.

In addition to showcasing the high design products, 9to5 Seating will be launching a brand new website with newly designed Chair Designer in time for NeoCon. Both the website and Chair Designer allow for easier usability, flexibility and the ability to spec projects and track orders.

“The new website and Chair Designer are more aligned with the direction we’re going – design focused and always centered around the customer experience,” said Mir. “We think everyone is going to be impressed with the new website and our Chair Designer with all its features, configuration options and graded upholstery choices. The best part is that you can save and download the project specs.”

Visit 9to5 Seating during NeoCon at their Chicago showroom, #10-109 Merchandise Mart, 10th floor, to learn more about the latest offerings for 2017. Check out the new website and Chair Designer at http://www.9to5seating.com.

About 9to5 Seating

9to5 Seating, headquartered in Hawthorne, CA, has been designing and manufacturing ergonomic office seating to accommodate the rigorous demands of office environments, since 1986. 9to5 Seating presents an extensive collection of executive, task, guest, conference, stool and lounge seating. Customization is an everyday demand that 9to5 Seating welcomes. Combining its state-of-the-art in-house manufacturing systems with a commitment to continuous improvements in all phases of the operation, 9to5 Seating, with its over 500,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing resources, can confidently deliver products offered at unparalleled pricing, with quality built into every phase of manufacturing. For additional information, visit http://www.9to5seating.com or follow 9to5 Seating on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram.