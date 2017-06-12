HelloSign, the company powering the future of intelligent business, today announced that is has raised $16 million in Series B financing led by Foundry Group and Zach Coelius. Other participants include existing investors US Venture Partners, Greylock Partners, Keith Rabois, Joshua Reeves, Paul Buchheit, and Webb Investment Networks. HelloSign will use the funding to fuel its enterprise expansion, accelerate growth, and fund product innovation. Ryan McIntyre, Co-founder of Foundry Group, will join HelloSign’s board of directors.

The company has seen rapid growth consistently since it’s launch in 2010, and has set itself apart from legacy and disjointed providers by introducing an intelligent business platform that features the most modern, user-friendly eSignatures, digital workflow and electronic fax solutions for business with its product portfolio: HelloSign, HelloWorks and HelloFax. HelloSign is reimagining outdated, paper-based workflows for the digital world and turning old processes into new revenue for over 50,000 businesses in more than 150 countries.

“We’ve succeeded in building a fast-growing and cash flow positive business built with only a modest amount of funding. Now we’re ready to pour fuel on the fire,” said Joseph Walla, CEO and Co-founder of HelloSign. “This is an inflection point — we’ve already been growing rapidly, and now we’re going to accelerate that growth by aggressively investing in the talent and technology necessary to define the next generation of digital workflow for the enterprise.”

Over the last year, HelloSign has seen rapid growth, made key management hires including Whitney Bouck as COO (former head of the enterprise business and global marketing at Box), landed major enterprise customers, as well as launched integrations with Oracle Document Cloud and Salesforce. Already in 2017 HelloSign has achieved both HIPAA and SOC 2 compliance as well as launched HelloWorks — an entirely new product designed to modernize form filling and digital workflow. The company’s loyal customer base is evident with three best in class awards from G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform.

"Forrester Research reports that business lose as much as 25% of their potential revenue due to outdated and inefficient analog transaction processes — a problem that HelloSign's platform is purpose-built to address," said Ryan McIntyre, Managing Director and Co-founder at Foundry Group. “Because of the consistent product innovation, revenue growth and customer loyalty that HelloSign illustrates, we believe that they’re fit to capitalize on the demand for a modern approach to digital workflow from enterprise companies. Our investment will help accelerate HelloSign’s pace of product innovation and growth.“

