Hobsons Builds Computers to Benefit Local Schools

Hobsons, the provider of education technology including Naviance, Intersect, and Starfish, built and is distributing 60 computers to local public schools in Washington, DC, and Cincinnati, Ohio, this summer as part of a staff community service project.

The company, headquartered in Cincinnati with an office in Arlington, has a long history of corporate social responsibility, with employees routinely creating and contributing to programs that help students in the United States and around the world. In staff events in the two cities this spring, hundreds of Hobsons employees turned out to assemble and test kid-friendly personalized coding computers, donating them to the District of Columbia Public Schools in Washington and to the John P. Parker School in suburban Cincinnati.

Hobsons partnered with Impact 4 Good, a company that focuses on team-building events centered around philanthropic causes. Hobsons employees took part in the “Computers 4 Kids” activity, in which they built coding computers, complete with hard drives, screens, keyboards, trackpads, and coding tutorials, which students will use to learn and practice coding. Using their own coding skills, the Hobsons teams also prepared a welcoming home screen message on each computer, and included in each box a Polaroid photo of the team that built the computer.

“Hobsons is committed to improving student success in K12 and in higher education, and our team is very purpose-driven -- in our work and in our community,” said Hobsons CEO Kate Cassino. “Building the computers was a fun team-building activity, and we are thrilled that the computers are being put to immediate use by students in our local schools.”

Kim Cherry, deputy chief of STEM at DC Public Schools, and Jamie Blessing, a teacher at John P. Parker School, were present at the events and thanked the group for its generous donations, citing the effect it had on students.

“It was such an experience to see students use their curiosity and perseverance to try the new programs and use their ideas to create something new,” Blessing said.

Hobsons’ educational mission and its commitment to corporate philanthropy consistently rank at the top of employee surveys when staffers are asked to explain why they choose to work at the company. In addition to the recent events, the company hosts an employee-run charity, HUGS (Hobsons United Giving to Students), which partners with PLAN International to improve education opportunities for children across the globe. Employees also support local schools and educational organizations in Arlington, Cincinnati, and other cities.

