KEYPR®, a technology company whose cloud-based platform integrates the hospitality experience for guests, staff and management through mobile technology, announced today a partnership with Lac Vieux Desert Resort & Casino in Watersmeet, MI. The resort and casino, owned and operated by the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, will use the KEYPR platform to greatly enhance the experience of both their hotel and casino guests.

“Our top priority is to provide the best customer service to our guests,” said Lac Vieux Desert’s General Manager, Gary Murrey. “KEYPR offers a completely turn key solution that allows us to better serve our guests while connecting them directly with our casino and its offerings.”

The KEYPR platform offers hotels, casinos and residential properties multiple opportunities to delight guests, increase revenue, decrease operating costs and access valuable performance data. In addition to using the system at the 132-room hotel, the Lac Vieux Desert Band will utilize unique features found in the GEMS® dashboard to manage work orders and services across the casino floor.

“The KEYPR platform is of great value to casino operators and we are thrilled that the Lac Vieux Desert Band have selected us to address their guest experience and customer service needs,” said KEYPR CEO Nizar Allibhoy.

Lac Vieux Desert Resort & Casino will have access to the full KEYPR platform and will be able to take advantage of key features like:



A custom mobile guest app which facilitates seamless check-in and check-out, keyless entry and access to hotel services, information and amenities.

Fully customized in-room tablets which replace in-room electronics (alarm clock, sound system), printed collateral, compendium and also act as a powerful promotional platform.

Keyless Entry which works with existing lock systems.

GEMS, KEYPR’s proprietary back office software solution which enables mobile services, work orders, request fulfillment and seamlessly connects back of house operations with guest needs.

About KEYPR

KEYPR® is a cloud-based guest experience and management platform for hotels, casinos and luxury residences. The platform delivers a friction-free personalized guest experience, while creating new operational efficiencies and driving additional revenue opportunities for property owners. Guests can access a directory of services, including dining, entertainment, third-party content and more through an in-room tablet and custom mobile app. The app also allows guests to bypass the front desk via KEYPR’s Keyless Entry. Additionally, owners and managers gain valuable insight through the integrated dashboard (GEMS®) and intuitive tools that provide visibility into guest needs before, during and after their stay -- all while easily monitoring operational KPIs across multiple properties. For further information, visit: http://www.keypr.com