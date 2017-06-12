Eliminate Print Servers with PrinterLogic I love empowering the channel with truly amazing solutions to their customers’ biggest problems, so I could not be more excited about the opportunity we have here at PrinterLogic.

PrinterLogic, the leading server-less Enterprise Print Management solution that enables businesses to eliminate print servers, today announced it has brought on former Cisco and Box veteran Garrett Helmer to join the company as Senior Vice President of Channels. Helmer will help PrinterLogic – which grew its customer base by 174 percent in the past year and was ranked the 107th fastest growing company in Deloitte’s 2016 Technology Fast 500 – to continue its rapid growth by expanding the company’s global channel programs.

“There are high growth companies, and then there are hyper-growth companies like PrinterLogic,” said Helmer. “And the reason for that growth is simple – they have managed to solve a massive pain point that impacts businesses of all sizes by enabling companies to eliminate print servers, and that solution is elegant, simple and with a high return on investment (ROI) for customers. I love empowering the channel with truly amazing solutions to their customers’ biggest problems, so I could not be more excited about the opportunity we have here at PrinterLogic.”

Spanning a 17-year career in the Information Technology industry, Helmer has gained experience and knowledge through roles in account management, channel strategy, and leadership with market-leading companies across the globe. Starting his career in the United States with Cisco Systems in 2000, Helmer worked across many different segments, achieving sales growth in SMB, mid-market and large enterprise segments.

In 2010 Helmer moved to Australia to help run Cisco’s cloud go-to-market initiative with the region’s largest service provider partner. In 2015 Helmer joined Box as Director of Channels in Australia & New Zealand, spending the past two years building and executing a successful channel strategy in the region. At Box he managed large global resellers, on-boarded and developed new cloud-focused integrators, worked with partner ISV’s and SI’s to close large multi-year SaaS deals, and built a consistent channel sales pipeline.

Matt Riley, previously the VP of Channels responsible for building PrinterLogic’s partner programs, will now lead the company’s expansion into the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region as President of PrinterLogic GmbH, located in Wiesbaden, Germany. He will have P&L responsibility and will oversee business relationships with key partners in EMEA. This includes overseeing strategic alliance contracts and the reseller partner program, as well as partner enablement resources and executive relationships. Since joining PrinterLogic in early 2013, Riley has helped build multiple organizations within the company including the sales and channels teams.

Previously, Riley held sales positions at global technology companies including Cisco Systems and Alcatel-Lucent, as well as business development roles at multiple technology integrators. These roles provided exposure to a broad range of sales methodologies and partner engagement strategies, giving him the ability to design and manage a sophisticated channel model at PrinterLogic.

“We work tirelessly to attract industry-leading talent while also presenting top performers with new opportunities to grow. Matt has played an integral role in PrinterLogic’s growth over the past four years, and we look forward to him bringing the same discipline, growth and success that he built in the US to our international operations,” said Ryan Wedig, President and CEO at PrinterLogic. “And we are incredibly lucky to have Garrett joining us to lead the next phase of our channel growth. His wealth of experience will bring extraordinary value to our channel and partner programs.”

About PrinterLogic

Thousands of enterprises use PrinterLogic's patent-pending printer and driver management platform to deliver Mobile, Pull and Virtual printing, while eliminating print servers and providing a self-service portal that empowers end users to install their own printers. PrinterLogic recently won the 2017 Buyers Laboratory prestigious Pick award as Outstanding Enterprise Print Environment Platform. In addition, the company has been recognized twice as one of the fastest growing companies in North America – being ranked number 141 overall (and 8th amongst software vendors) on the Inc. 5000 and number 107 on the Deloitte Fast 500. For more information, or for a free trial, please visit http://www.printerlogic.com. Questions? Watch our video or connect with us on Twitter at @PrinterLogic or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Google+.