BankOn Mobile Video, the world’s first interactive mobile video banking solution, today announced the issuance of Patent No. 9,699,406 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, protecting the company’s unique ability to display multiple screens of collaboration and video chat content to customers’ mobile devices.

"The ability to simultaneously control multiple panels within BankOn’s mobile application opens up a host of options for financial services companies,” said founder and CEO Gene Pranger, who pioneered the concept of video banking in 2008 and launched BankOn Mobile Video in 2016. “While talking face-to-face with potential prospects, remotely and in real-time, financial institutions can procure signed documents, co-browse, educate and more—anytime, anywhere."

Using this newly patented process, BankOn Mobile Video utilizes multi-pane video communications to divide the display screen into at least two independent panes, providing video chat in the first and a display element in the second. User interaction within the second and additional panes includes the following capabilities:



Entering input into fillable forms

Securely capturing images of checks for deposit, as well as identification materials including driver's licenses and W-2 forms

Viewing of informational videos, slideshows and documents

Sending text-based messages

Accepting or rejecting terms provided

E-signing documents

Through this unprecedented access to live financial representatives, BankOn Mobile Video provides the most complete customer experience, allowing branches to offer longer hours, expanded services, and immediate, personalized assistance. BankOn Mobile Video calls can be initiated through the mobile video app, web portal or customer communication center, enhancing connectivity for institutions and their members, while removing the need for either party to be in a physical office, branch or retail store.

"Patent protection of this technology represents a significant milestone for the BankOn Mobile Video platform, our software team and the entire financial services industry," said Pranger. “We’re thrilled to be among those at the forefront of the next generation of consumer banking.”

About BankOn Mobile Video

BankOn Mobile Video is a web and mobile video software solution bridging the gap between customers and financial groups across the banking industry. Through increased connectivity, this comprehensive and interactive solution enhances customer communication and action to empower sales and give companies the tools they need to exceed customer expectations.

