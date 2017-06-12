This summer, stay active with the help of delicious hydration. Now debuting at Publix Super Markets, SweetLeaf® Water Drops™ are a better-for-you, sugar-free water enhancer that makes meeting daily water intake requirements a treat. Water Drops add flavor and sweetness to still or sparkling water with no artificial ingredients, no added or hidden sugars, and no calories or carbs. The fruit-flavored, stevia-sweetened blends have just made their Publix debut at hundreds of locations across Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama.

Many people are familiar with the simple and easy to remember 8-by-8 rule: drink eight 8-ounce glasses of water a day, which equates to 1.9 liters. However, according to the Institute of Medicine, that estimate is lower than it should be; they determined that the adequate intake for women is approximately 9 cups (2.2 liters) and 13 cups (3 liters) of total beverages per day for men. 2 With just a squeeze of Water Drops per 8 ounces of liquid, water becomes a delicious beverage which makes meeting that daily water intake goal a breeze.

Available in flavors of Strawberry Kiwi, Peach Mango, and Raspberry Lemonade, Water Drops come in a BPA-free bottle with 32 servings each. The convenient packaging makes it easy to take Water Drops anywhere for on-the-go hydration that’s a smart alternative to soda and juice drinks full of added sugars and artificial ingredients. Water Drops are free from ingredients like aspartame, sucralose, and high-fructose corn syrup commonly found in other water enhancers.

Water is vital for good health and proper body function. The human body is made up of approximately 60 percent water and daily water loss occurs through basic functions, like breathing, digestion, and sweating, even more depending on activity level and location. But according to a CDC survey, only about 22 percent of adults are drinking 8 or more cups of water per day; and 7 percent of those surveyed consume no water daily. 3

With summer on the horizon, adequate hydration is vital. Award-winning Water Drops make the task delicious and enjoyable. Find SweetLeaf Water Drops in the water aisle at Publix locations throughout the Southeast.

About WISDOM NATURAL BRANDS®

Gilbert, Arizona-based Wisdom Natural Brands® is the parent company of two highly respected and award-winning consumer brands: SweetLeaf® Stevia Sweetener and Wisdom of the Ancients® herbal teas. For 35 years now, Wisdom has been the leading stevia expert and industry pioneer. SweetLeaf is the stevia sweetener with zero calories, zero carbohydrates, a non-glycemic response, no sugars, and no artificial ingredients. The only stevia brand to be named a Top Wellness Company and to receive 29 global awards for taste and innovation, SweetLeaf is sold in boxes containing 35 or 70 packets, shaker jars for easy home use, and SweetLeaf SteviaTabs®, dissolvable tablets, for on-the-go use. Offering consumers additional high-quality choices, SweetLeaf Organics are sold in 35- and 70-count packet boxes and a shaker jar. SweetLeaf SugarLeaf® bonds SweetLeaf Stevia® and cane sugar for a low-calorie sugar alternative that is perfect for baking and cooking with 2/3 fewer calories than sugar. SweetLeaf 2-oz Liquid Stevia Sweet Drops™ add flavor, without calories, carbohydrates, or artificial ingredients, to foods and beverages. SweetLeaf Water Drops™ add delicious flavor to still or sparkling water.

Additionally, Wisdom of the Ancients® herbal teas, from energizing Yerba Maté Royale® to calming Sympacho®, are available in tea bags and loose tea and come in a variety of beneficial flavors. SweetLeaf and Wisdom of the Ancients products can be purchased online at ShopSweetLeaf.com or in grocery and health food stores throughout the U.S. and Canada.