Publix Set to Make Miracles for Children

The annual Publix in-store point-of-sale fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals kicks off on June 10, 2017 continuing through July 1, 2017. Miracle Child Sally Claire visited with Publix CEO & President Todd Jones to thank the grocery store chain for being a leader in taking care of children, like herself, in the communities Publix serves.

Funds raised during the three-week effort will help hospitals in communities where Publix operates procure life-saving equipment and provide research, education and outreach programs. Collected funds will benefit children like Sally Claire. Sally Claire was born four weeks early and has fought through a variety of conditions—from low muscle development and Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia to severe asthma and peanut and egg allergies. Through NICU consultations, physical therapy and a host of diagnoses, Sally Claire’s children’s hospital has been there for her and her family at each step of her medical journey.

“Children’s hospitals are charities that need donations to provide lifesaving treatments, ” noted John Lauck, president and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. “Each dollar Publix customers and associates raise truly makes miracles for sick and injured children. Publix is a leader in the grocery industry and in helping their communities.”

Publix will sell Miracle Balloon coupons at the register through July 1. The coupons cost $1, $3 and $5 and offer values of $5.50, $10 and $20 respectively on a variety of products with all donations going to a local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

This is the 26th year that the Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer has supported CMN Hospitals, during which customers receive 10 vendor coupons for each contribution. Publix has raised more than $32.5 9 million for the organization since 1992.