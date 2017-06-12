GoGreenSolar Goes Crypto, Accepts Ethereum in Addition to Bitcoin

What do cryptocurrencies and solar have in common? Both help to decentralize power from the hands of the few into the control of the many.

But now, the relationship between the two upstarts have even more similarities, as GoGreenSolar.com, based in southern California, has become the first solar installer to accept new age cryptocurrencies as payment in the forms of both Bitcoin and Ether (the fuel of Ethereum).

The new age monetary system which debuted in 2009 has recently been making a buzz in the financial world as many people (and even some countries) have begun to adopt its use. The most popular types of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have seen an exponential rise in their value as more users become convinced that they are a safer and more reliable alternative to centralized currencies manipulated by a country.

In 2014 GoGreen Solar made headlines after completing the world’s first solar installation exclusively paid in Bitcoin.

“Allowing our customers to use this open source currency makes solar more accessible and it aligns with our core belief in decentralizing power,” explains Harold Tan, CMO of GoGreenSolar.

The Bitcoin-purchased-solar-setup, which is located in Huntington Beach, CA, included a 5 kilowatt photovoltaic system, pairing 20 Enphase microinverters with 250 Watt solar panels.

Following on the heels of the installation’s success and the ease of payment experienced during the process, GoGreenSolar has expanded its resources to accept Ether in addition to Bitcoin in its financial transactions, making history by turning decentralized currency into reliable and decentralized energy from the sun. For more information visit GoGreenSolar.com or call (866) 798-4435.

About Go Green Solar:

GoGreenSolar.com is a value-added eCommerce store that is owned and operated by GigaWatt, a multi-faceted solar energy corporation that guides homeowners, contractors, businesses, and utilities through the entire installation process.

As a leading online destination for solar electric systems, GoGreenSolar functions as the primary distribution channel for this horizontally integrated corporation.

GigaWatt Inc also designs and installs solar electric systems as a licensed C-10 Electrical Contractor #972791.

Core competencies of GigaWatt include distribution, installation of photovoltaic systems, and product manufacturing.