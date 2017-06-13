This allows our customers even greater flexibility to offer complete and tailored offerings to their clients, giving them the competitive advantage they need to achieve exponential growth.

Today at PrismHR LIVE 2017, the largest technology conference for professional employer organizations (PEOs) and administrative service organizations (ASOs), PrismHR announced the addition of two new partners to the PrismHR Marketplace: JazzHR, a recruiting software provider, and FinFit, a financial wellness program provider.

With over 20 years of experience in the field of human resources, PrismHR provides comprehensive software solutions for PEOs and ASOs. PrismHR helps those HR service providers save time, improve productivity, mitigate risk, and attract, win, and retain business more effectively than any other available solution.

“HR service providers that use PrismHR have told us they want to deliver additional technology solutions to small and medium-sized businesses,” said Mark Hausser, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, PrismHR. “We are very excited to announce two new partnerships to make that possible. JazzHR provides advanced applicant tracking capabilities particularly well-suited for organizations that have more complex hiring needs. FinFit provides a great way for worksite employees to improve their financial health.”

“In order to maintain business growth, HROs need to continually offer a wider range of services to their clients. We’re committed to doing that in a number of ways, including new partnerships, and we are excited to welcome JazzHR and FinFit to the PrismHR Marketplace,” continued Hausser. “This allows our customers even greater flexibility to offer complete and tailored offerings to their clients, giving them the competitive advantage they need to achieve exponential growth.”

JazzHR has been helping HROs expand their services with its award winning applicant tracking system since 2009, designed to simplify and optimize hiring processes. "We’re excited about this new partnership with PrismHR,” said Kevin O’Brien, Vice President, Strategic Alliances, JazzHR. “HROs can now leverage PrismHR and JazzHR to provide their clients with world-class hiring solutions that generate more qualified candidates with collaborative recruiting features, simplify planning for new roles with JazzHR Crowd Insights, and ensure a compliant hiring process with a structured and integrated candidate experience."

FinFit’s Financial Wellness Program helps employees become better focused at work by providing emergency, short-term loans1 to employees at no cost2 to employers. Additionally, FinFit helps employees prevent future financial challenges by providing self-directed education and resources to improve financial fitness. FinFit has had a powerful impact on employers’ bottom line with up to 85% of employees being reported as being more productive after FinFit*. "We believe this new partnership between FinFit and PrismHR is a real win for HROs that use PrismHR. Now those HROs can offer their clients a way to improve employee focus and productivity by providing a way for them to get the financial help and education they need to reduce financial stress. This helps companies recruit and retain better talent, making FinFit a win for everyone." said Jennifer Creech, Senior Vice President, Partnerships, FinFit.

More details about both partners’ offerings can be found on PrismHR’s Marketplace website at http://www.prismhr.com/partner-marketplace.

About PrismHR

PrismHR creates exceptional software and services, empowering human resource outsourcing service providers such as Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) and Administrative Service Organizations (ASOs) to deliver world-class HR, benefits, and payroll to small and medium-sized businesses. PrismHR powers more than 80,000 organizations, delivering payroll, benefits, and HR to greater than 2 million worksite employees and processing over $55 billion in payroll each year.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is a powerful, user-friendly, and affordable recruiting software that is purpose-built to help growing SMBs exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's groundbreaking software replaces time-consuming, manual hiring processes with intuitive hiring tools that help recruiters and hiring managers build an effective recruiting process that results in great hires. To learn more about JazzHR, visit http://www.jazzhr.com or follow them at twitter.com/JazzDotCo.

About FinFit LLC

FinFit has grown to be the nation’s leading financial wellness benefit platform, providing a self-directed online experience that lets employees measure their financial fitness and provides fun, directed education and tools that drive real results. FinFit also provides affordable short-term loans that provide real-world help when it is needed most. FinFit has become a powerful way for employers to attract and retain talent by helping employees get their mind off their financial problems and back to work.

FinFit Loans are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC.

FinFit Loans are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC

1 Loans are subject to credit approval.

2 FinFit's Financial Wellness Program which includes educational content, financial assessment. and financial dashboard, are free to registered members. Loans and other services offered may incur fees and/or interest. All fees will be disclosed prior to entering into any agreements.

*FinFit 2014 Survey