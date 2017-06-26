Renting a dog? Sounds outrageous, but unfortunately it's happening. Pet lease programs lean heavily on consumers who've just fallen in love with their next four-legged friend and, too often, it’s the only option for those unable to put up the initial cost for an unexpected purchase. However, it doesn't have to be this way for pet store retailers. Financing Your Way is having a very successful third year bringing more traditional and non-predatory loan financing options to pet stores across the country. These multiple lender programs are continuing to capture lost sales and increase revenue for every store involved. The best thing about this program is the ability for the customer to fall in love with a puppy and use financing responsibly, which is a beneficial situation for everyone!

So, how do these consumer financing programs work? Pet stores can choose from five different lending options based on their state and comfort level. Their customers then benefit from low, reasonable interest rates from reputable companies allowing them to own their new family member outright. There are safeguards in place not only for the customer, but the small business as well.

Brad Parker, Managing Partner at Financing Your Way, said of the back-to-basics approach, “We couldn’t be happier to celebrate our success this year showing pet store owners that pet lease programs aren’t their best option. We will show managers and staff how to bring in revenue from traditional financing and provide marketing material to promote those programs to their customers. It’s a win/win for the stores, the dogs, and the families they serve.”

For more information visit http://www.financingyourway.com.

