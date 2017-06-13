Stony Point Design/Build, a premiere real estate development firm in Central Virginia, announced today that it has installed a solar parking canopy at Riverside Village to serve the residents of The River House condominiums. The structure is the first of its kind in the Charlottesville area and will offset up to 100% of the common area electricity usage for the building.

Stony Point Design/Build worked with the construction team at Martin Horn to build The River House condominium complex. From it’s inception The River House was designed with sustainability, accessibility, and livability as guiding principles. The building is EarthCraft Mulitifamily certified, a program which provides third party verification and a blueprint for healthy, comfortable homes that reduce utility bills and promote a healthy environment.

As part of this effort, Stony Point Design/Build envisioned an architectural solar structure that would provide covered parking as well as clean energy for the building. Stony Point Design/Build partnered with Charlottesville-based commercial solar company Sun Tribe Solar to bring the vision to life. Consisting of 100 solar modules, the system will produce an estimated 35,000 Kilowatt hours per year.

“We had an idea that performance, sustainability, and budget could come together in an innovative way, and Sun Tribe Solar responded to our RFP with a can-do attitude,” said Chris Henry, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of Stony Point Design/Build. “From there we began collaborating with Martin Horn, the County of Albemarle, Safeway Electric, Grigg Architects, Pye Interiors, Shimp Engineering and Engineering Solutions to craft the project. Innovative solutions require creativity, collaboration and persistance. We found that in each of the talented partners in our team and we are proud to see the vision come to life.”

“Martin Horn believes in sustainability. It’s a major focus of the way we run our business and the way we live our lives. Communities like The Riverside Village are the way of the future. We were excited to collaborate with this forward-thinking team and bring this project to life,” said Martin Horn President, John (Jack) Horn. “This is a great community to live in for those who want to live a sustainable, active lifestyle. At Martin Horn, that sort of lifestyle is important to us. We were glad to have been a part of the team that put this together,” said Project Manager, Robert Menasco.

“We are proud to have worked with Stony Point and Martin Horn on something that is a first in the area,” said Rich Allevi, Co-founder at Sun Tribe Solar. “Stony Point’s innovative project shows other businesses that there are many ways to incorporate renewable energy into their portfolio, and it is great to see companies like this helping to move solar forward in Virginia.”

The opening of The River House and the introduction of the solar parking canopy will be celebrated at a ribbon cutting ceremony later in June. The River House condominiums are located in Riverside Village off of Route 20-Stony Point Road in Charlottesville, VA.

About Stony Point Design/Build

Stony Point Design/Build, a premiere real estate development firm in Central Virginia is founded on the principle that the finest construction quality and project execution is not the exclusive reserve of the custom-home buyer. Stony Point DB applies the best elements of the custom home building process to the neighborhood scale. Through its strong roots in local home building talent, Stony Point DB provides a superior product at a competitive price for a wide range of buyers. For more information on how Stony Point Design/Build can design a home that you’ll love , please visit http://www.stonypointdb.com.

About Sun Tribe Solar

Sun Tribe Solar is a leading solar energy company based in Charlottesville, VA. The Sun Tribe team has over 500MW of renewable energy design and installation experience and has worked with organizations such as the University of Virginia, Fisher Auto Parts, and Stony Point Design/Build to help them achieve their renewable energy goals. Sun Tribe Solar is one of the fastest growing private solar energy companies in Virginia and is a fully insured, Class A Alternative Energy Systems contractor licensed in the Commonwealth. For more information on how Sun Tribe Solar can help strengthen your financial operations while reinforcing your brand’s commitment to sustainability, please visit http://www.suntribesolar.com.

About Martin Horn

Martin Horn has been a premier general contracting firm serving the Charlottesville and Central Virginia area since 1979. With experience building local landmarks like The Sprint Pavilion, UVa’s Davenport Baseball Stadium, Violet Crown Theater, Starr Hill Brewery’s Tasting Room, and more…you’re sure to have seen some of our work around town. We believe in the integrity of a job well done. We love our community and we’re glad to edify it, through our buildings and our partnerships with local nonprofits. For more information, or to learn about our current projects—check us out online at http://www.martinhorn.com, and our Facebook page.

