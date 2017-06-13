Supporting the athletic directors of America's leading intercollegiate programs in preparing today's students to be tomorrow's leaders!

As part of its annual meeting to be held for the first time in Washington, D.C., the LEAD1 Association will host the inaugural Celebration of College Sports reception at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Tuesday evening, September 26, 2017 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

This will be a celebratory event in honor of college sports with invitations extended to members of Congress who represent our institutions; and college sports, conference, and industry leaders. The evening event will feature a video that highlights legendary moments in college sports. The reception will help raise funds to support the mission of LEAD1.

The Honorable C. Thomas McMillen, President and Chief Executive Officer for LEAD1 Association, commented, “I am pleased to report that the LEAD1 Association will host its annual meeting in our nation’s capital on September 26 and 27. This will be an important step in establishing relationships with policy makers in Washington. We are also excited to host our first Celebration of College Sports on September 26, which we hope to make a yearly event and a must-attend gathering for the college sports community.”

For ticket and sponsorship information about the Celebration of College Sports reception, please contact Christina Rutter at christina(at)lead1a(dot)com

About LEAD1 Association: LEAD1 is an association of the athletics directors of the 129 universities that compose the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision. LEAD1 Association represents the athletics directors and the athletics programs of these institutions as well as the student-athletes in each. Key to the LEAD1 Association mission are influencing how the rules of college sports are enacted and implemented, advocating for the future of college athletics and providing various services to the members. The mission statement for LEAD1 Association is, "Helping the athletic directors of America's leading intercollegiate programs prepare today's student to be tomorrow's leaders!"

Media Contacts:

LEAD1 Association

Jonathan Yates

Director of Communications and Public Affairs

(301) 807-2523

jonathan(at)lead1a(dot)com