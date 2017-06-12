iXerv Announces Acquisition of iProCon Ltd

The acquisition of iProCon Ltd. represents iXerv’s commitment to expansion and greatly extends iXerv’s presence and capabilities in the UK and Irish markets.

iXerv (http://www.ixerv.com), a leading global SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and Employee Central Payroll services provider, announced today it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in London-based iProCon Ltd., a consultancy specialising in SAP HCM and SAP SuccessFactors. iProCon Ltd is a subsidiary of iProCon GmbH, based in Diekholzen, Germany.

The acquisition of iProCon Ltd represents iXerv’s commitment to expansion and greatly extends iXerv’s presence and capabilities in the UK and Ireland markets. The new entity will be named iXerv UK Ireland, and will combine iProCon’s deep expertise in SAP HCM, payroll, time and Concur with iXerv’s recognized leadership in SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and Employee Central Payroll. Sven Ringling, current Director of iProCon Ltd will be Managing Director of iXerv UK Ireland.

“This acquisition establishes iXerv as a premier SAP SuccessFactors partner in the UK and Ireland,” said iXerv Global CEO, Luc Bossaert. “iProCon Ltd has an exceptional reputation as experts in SAP HCM. When you combine that with iXerv’s cloud HCM domain expertise, it positions us as the ‘go-to’ partner for companies looking to make the transition from SAP HCM to SAP SuccessFactors,” added Bossaert.

In addition to the acquisition of iProCon Ltd, iXerv and Germany-based iProCon GmbH have announced a working partnership that will significantly enhance iProCon’s capabilities for cloud HCM services in Germany and other markets. The two firms will work jointly to provide services for on-premise customers, cloud HCM customers and customers making the transition from on-premise to cloud. “We feel that our organisations have tremendous synergy and together can offer world class services for cloud HCM implementations, integration, extensibility and support,” said Bossaert.

About iXerv

iXerv is dedicated to SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central as a foundation for your business. iXerv believes that a strong core HRIS is a critical part of every successful cloud HCM landscape. That’s why our focus is on Employee Central. Our team of certified HCM experts ensure proper implementation, integration, optimization and support of Employee Central to build a solid cloud HCM foundation for your company. iXerv has offices in Europe, USA, UK, the Middle East and Africa.