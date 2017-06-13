AquaSkinzOnline.com, the nation’s leading producer of extreme fishing gear announces a site-wide Father’s Day sale to mark the exponential growth of their American made Elite Hunter Pro Series of fishing gear bags and the consistent growth of their standard line of outerwear, bags, pouches and accessories, made for every avid fisherman, at the most affordable prices, with uncompromising quality.

Beginning June 12, 2017 and running through June 16, 2017 AquaSkinzOnline.com will be offering a site-wide 15 % off sale on all their fishing bags, pouches, outerwear, and accessories (while supplies last) with coupon code: GD62017 at their new website: http://www.AquaSkinzOnline.com.

The American made Elite Hunter Pro Series of fishing gear is handcrafted, using only the finest materials available today. The Elite Hunter Pro Series gear has been designed and tested with the “hardcore” fisherman in mind. No condition is too tough, no angler is too rough for this series. Each piece is meticulously made and assembled in the U.S.A. to provide anglers with the most durable, functional, and best built gear available on the market today. The Elite Hunter Series of Products Are ALL Proudly Made in The U.S.A to meet the demands of the most extreme angler and fishing conditions.

The AquaSkinz company is the result of a small group of serious fishermen that decided to stop talking about the gear they always wanted, but could not find, and they started producing their own. Truly created for fishermen by fishermen, AquaSkinz remains committed to this original vision. By listening to the input of fishermen from up and down the coast, then melding this input with top quality materials and cutting edge technologies, AquaSkinz continues to expand their product lines to meet the evolving needs of today's competitive angler. AquaSkinz products are designed to be highly functional and usable as not only standalone items but truly excel and give the user incredible flexibility with the AquaSkinz system, when combined with other products within the line. The standard line of products are the platform from which any angler can launch into the AquaSkinz array of fine products. All are made with the demanding angler in mind are saltwater tough, tested and proven 15 years strong.