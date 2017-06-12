Chris Carter, Managing Director of Technology at Blueprint Consulting Services “Our technology division is one of the most important divisions for our company’s future development roadmap and will drive us to the highest level of excellence and innovation within each of our clients,” says Ryan Neal, President of Blueprint.

Blueprint Consulting Services, a nationwide full-service consulting firm, announced the promotion of Chris Carter to Managing Director of Technology. Chris will have the primary responsibility of determining the technical direction of the company, defining its solutions, driving quality assurance and supporting client development throughout the entire organization.

As the previous Director of Data Sciences for Blueprint, Chris handled a multitude of transformative projects. These projects established entirely new data platforms and helped usher legacy platforms through the evolutionary process of becoming an innovative, strategic asset within an organization. He has worked in both the enterprise and startup environment, helping companies establish strategies for success in modern data practices.

“Our technology division is one of the most important divisions for our company’s future development roadmap and will drive us to the highest level of excellence and innovation within each of our clients,” says Ryan Neal, President, and Co-Founder of Blueprint. “Chris brings with him a long track record of thought leadership in multiple technologies and has an amazing vision for our future potential. He exemplifies our core values and lives Blueprint every day. Chris has made a significant impact on the company and has fundamentally changed the way we think about our potential, which is why we chose him to lead this division.”

ABOUT BLUEPRINT CONSULTING SERVICES

Blueprint Consulting Services provides progressive business management and technology solutions that connect strategy and delivery. Its goal is to address business and technology needs for clients and collaborate with companies in creating their next big thing. Blueprint has a simple focus: identify and deliver measurable outcomes and provide exceptional results. Blueprint’s thought leadership specializes in multiple areas of business transformation including solutions involving organizational change, go-to-market planning, product development plans, data acquisition and visualization and cloud strategies. The Puget Sound Business Journal named Blueprint the #1 Fastest-Growing Private Company in Washington State for 2015 and 2016. It ranked 166th on Inc. 5000’s 2016 Fastest-Growing Company in the nation and was acknowledged as one of Washington’s Best Workplaces by the Puget Sound Business Journal. For your next big thing, visit http://www.bpcs.com, or like us on Facebook at facebook.com/blueprintconsultingservices, and follow us on Twitter at @BlueprintCSLLC.