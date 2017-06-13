Health & Safety Institute Acquires CLMI Safety Training

Health & Safety Institute (HSI), a leader in Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S) software, training and compliance services, today announced the acquisition of Minneapolis-based CLMI Safety Training, one of the nation's leading sources for innovative, high-quality safety training videos and programs.

The acquisition, which closed on June 7, will combine the strengths of HSI’s Summit Training Source brand with the similar business of CLMI, delivering an extensive array of products and services to a significantly broader group of customers.

“The addition of a well-known company like CLMI to the HSI family of companies represents a great opportunity, and we look forward to working closely with their team to expand our offerings to the market," says Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSI, "This acquisition is consistent with our approach of investing in solutions aimed at making the workplace and community safer.”

Rick Pollock, president and CEO of CLMI says, “We are excited about the opportunity to become part of the HSI family of companies. HSI is a growing company with the same mission as CLMI of delivering great service to customers, high-quality content and industry-leading solutions.”

While both companies will continue to operate separately during the transition period, Summit will make its popular OSHA 10- and 30-hour courses available to CLMI customers immediately through CLMI’s SaaS-based EH&S platform.

About HSI

The Health & Safety Institute (HSI) is a family of well-known and respected brands in the Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S) space. Its brands span the broad range of needs in EH&S – from emergency care training; to workplace safety training, tracking and reporting; to the management of chemical inventories through software tools and services.

HSI is majority owned by The Riverside Company, an operationally oriented global private equity firm founded in 1988. For more information, visit http://www.hsi.com.