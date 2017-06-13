HROs today require innovative approaches to business intelligence and user experience ...

Today, PrismHR, the leading provider of software for human resource outsourcing (HRO) service providers, announced new products and features that improve productivity and increase access to data for HROs and their clients.

With over 20 years of experience in the field of human resources, PrismHR provides comprehensive software solutions for professional employer organizations (PEOs) and administrative service organizations (ASOs). PrismHR helps those HR organizations save time, improve productivity, mitigate risk, and attract, win and retain business more effectively than any other available solution.

“PrismHR continually strives to improve user experience and to expand and simplify access to data and reports. And we are very excited to share these new solutions with the HRO community,” said Gary Noke, President and CEO, PrismHR. “HROs today require innovative approaches to business intelligence and user experience, and we are committed to delivering new capabilities in these areas on an ongoing basis.”

PrismHR Employee Self Service 2 (ESS 2) makes it easier for employees to access and interact with information including payroll, benefits, time tracking and paid time off. As mobile usage skyrockets, ESS 2 continues to optimize the experience for smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices. ESS 2 also enables HROs to extend their client’s brand into the experience and more effectively connect ESS with other services and applications. ESS 2 is in beta today, and HROs that use PrismHR can apply to join the beta here.

PrismHR also continues to expand insight into data in the PrismHR Platform. In support of that initiative, PrismHR is announcing the availability of Cloud Data Courier. This new product helps organizations access their data from PrismHR so it be can be used to write reports or to mix PrismHR data with that from other systems. The Cloud Data Courier is designed for PrismHR cloud customers and provides an automated nightly copy of the entire PrismHR database for use with an HRO’s own IT infrastructure and reporting tools.

Additionally, PrismHR is previewing a new feature of the PrismHR Platform - currently called Data Retriever. This feature, currently in development, makes it easy for a service provider or a client manager to quickly select data fields for employees, companies, locations, and associated measures and then to export them into a spreadsheet for deeper analysis. The Data Retriever feature will be shown at PrismHR LIVE during the Sneak Peeks on Thursday, June 15, alongside many other innovations that are currently in development by the PrismHR team.

PrismHR is also improving access to information and learning in a number of key areas. These include:



A major update to the Customer Resource Center, coming this summer, that makes it easier to access knowledge base articles and support tickets as well as share product feedback.

Significant improvements to the PrismHR API and supporting tools, including new capabilities for interactive testing, validation and documentation.

