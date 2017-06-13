Paladion—a global cyber defense company that provides managed detection and response services— today announced its placement in Gartner’s Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response as a representative vendor. Gartner identified Paladion as a representative vendor for its advanced threat detection and incident response capabilities using their proprietary security analytics and orchestration platform, which are capabilities profiled in this research.

In this research, Gartner recommends IT security buyers: “Use MDR services to implement threat detection and incident response capabilities when they don't exist or are immature, or when approaches such as MSS haven't met expectations.”

This comprehensive Market Guide for MDR is developed by senior security analysts Toby Bussa, Craig Lawson, Kelly M. Kavanagh, and Sid Deshpande, and is targeted toward IT Security professionals that are looking for real-time threat detection and incident response capabilities to augment their security operations.

Paladion is one of the few large MSSPs in the MDR representative vendor list from Gartner that has a fully developed MDR offering in the market.

Rajat Mohanty, CEO, Paladion said: “We believe our inclusion as a representative vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for MDR services validates why leading enterprises across the globe rely on our services to set up robust cyber defenses. CyberActive MDR brings in a new breed of security talent that is complemented by our advanced machine learning algorithms and security analytics platform to enable faster than ever detection and response to cyber threats.”

Paladion’s CyberActive MDR is a fully managed offering that can fix the disparity between the speed of compromise and the speed of detection. Organizations using managed security services or in-house SOCs can augment their security operations using MDR, or they can set up 24/7 security monitoring, advanced threat hunting, remote incident investigation and response in place of traditional SOCs.

Since traditional MSSPs do not offer incident remediation and security talent is at a premium, Paladion’s CyberActive MDR service solves this problem by taking away incident validation and remediation responsibilities from enterprises, and packaging threat detection, validation and response in a single service offering.

1. Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services, 31 May 2017

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Paladion:

Paladion is a global cyber defense company that provides Managed Detection and Response Services, DevOps Security, Cyber Forensics, Incident Response, and more by tightly bundling its semi-autonomous cyber platform and managed services with leading security technologies. Paladion is consistently rated and recognized by analyst firms such as Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, and awarded by CRN, Asian Banker, Red Herring, amongst others.

For 17 years, Paladion has been actively managing cyber risk for over 700 customers from its six cyber operations centers placed across the globe. It houses 900+ cyber security professionals including security researchers, threat hunters, ethical hackers, incident responders, solution architects, consultants and more. Paladion is also actively involved in several information security research forums such as OWASP, and has authored several books on security monitoring, application security, and more.

For more information, please visit http://www.paladion.net