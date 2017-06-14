BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCQB: BRTI), a leader in cyber defense, today announced it will be presenting at the 2017 Marcum MicroCap conference.

BlackRidge's 2:30 p.m. EDT presentation on Thursday, June 15, will be led by CEO Bob Graham and CFO John Bluher, who will also meet with investors.

BlackRidge supports numerous industries with its identity-based cyber defense, which stop cyber-attacks and block unauthenticated access at the earliest possible time, on the first packet before network sessions are established. The technology provides the equivalent of secure caller ID for the network, allowing only identified and authorized users or devices access to enterprise and cloud systems.

The two-day conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City will feature over 100 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

The agenda will feature presentations by CEOs and CFOs in seven principal industry sectors, expert panels moderated by industry leaders, and the opportunity for investors to meet with management of presenting companies on a one-on-one basis.

The Marcum MicroCap Conference is also distinguished for attracting nationally prominent keynote speakers. Past speakers have included former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani; Richard Fuld, Jr., former chairman and CEO of Lehman Brothers; former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich; and former Securities & Exchange Commission Chairman Harvey Pitt, among others. In 2017, the conference will include two keynote presenters, the first during lunch on day one and the second during breakfast on day two.

David Bukzin, partner-in-charge of Marcum's SEC Services Practice group and chair of the event, said, "There is extremely high energy going into the event this year, mirroring the state of the market. One-on-one meetings are being scheduled at a record pace as attendees register and begin to reach out to the presenting companies."

For a complete schedule of presenters and other conference information, visit http://www.marcummicrocap.com/agenda

About BlackRidge Technology

BlackRidge Technology provides a next generation cyber defense solution that stops cyber-attacks and blocks unauthenticated access. Our patented First Packet Authentication™ technology was developed for the military to cloak and protect servers and segment networks. BlackRidge Transport Access Control authenticates user and device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of network sessions. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop attacks and unauthorized access, isolates systems and segments networks, and provides identity attribution. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military grade and patented network security technology. For more information, visit http://www.blackridge.us.