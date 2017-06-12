The entrance to APT's new office

Leading analytics software company Applied Predictive Technologies (APT) today announced the opening of its new headquarters, located at 4250 N. Fairfax Drive in Arlington, Va., just outside of Washington, DC.

“We are very excited about moving to our new office,” said Anthony Bruce, CEO at APT. “We look forward to settling in and using this vibrant space to continue fostering creativity and collaboration across our teams.”

APT’s new space includes 19 conference rooms, all named after famous mathematicians, in APT tradition. It also features four kitchens, two game rooms, numerous additional lounges, and other areas for employees to work together.

“It is great to see that the new office includes so much space for teams to collaborate,” said Allie Ivener, Software Engineer at APT. “The ‘huddle rooms’ and common areas throughout the office will make it easy for employees across teams to work together and share ideas.”

To celebrate the move and enable all employees to become familiar with the new office, APT’s Operations team launched an app-based scavenger hunt, providing employees with an opportunity to get to know the new space. Other fun features of APT’s new headquarters include interactive displays, a library, and leading-edge ergonomic seating.

“During my tenure at APT, I have had the pleasure of seeing the organization evolve and achieve significant growth,” said Dan Cregger, Senior Vice President at APT. “Our new office reflects the culture of APT and provides the space for continued expansion.”

About APT

APT, a Mastercard Company, is a leading analytics software company that enables organizations to rapidly and precisely measure cause-and-effect relationships between business initiatives and outcomes to generate economic value. Our intuitive and proprietary Test & Learn® software utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze large amounts of data, enabling business leaders to conduct experiments and allowing them to make optimal decisions and implement business initiatives at scale. APT also offers products that support decision-making for specific business needs, including transaction analysis, space planning, promotion design, category management, and location selection. Visit http://www.predictivetechnologies.com to learn more.