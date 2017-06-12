Five more Arizona school districts have selected WANRack to build district-wide private fiber optic Wide Area Networks (WANs), extending the company’s dominance as a private network supplier to schools in Arizona and nationwide. WANRack will oversee the construction of more than 1,300 new fiber miles of network for K-12 schools throughout the state.

Through leverage of the federal E-Rate program and a new Arizona state matching program, these new WANRack customers are upgrading to the highest capacity broadband available, with little to no up-front cost. All five districts will effect dramatic increases in network speeds – as high as 10 Gigabits per second (Gbps) in most cases.

“We are thrilled to be closing the connectivity gap for another five districts across eight more cities throughout Arizona,” said Rob Oyler, WANRack President. “A WANRack private fiber network offers K-12 schools a superior and extremely affordable alternative to traditional telecom and cable provider solutions. We can offer districts unlimited upgradeability that is completely future-proofed.”

WANRack networks are becoming pervasive throughout the state, with schools in multiple Phoenix suburbs as well as in communities reaching north, south, west and east of the capital city now benefiting from the company’s expertise. An existing WANRack network serving two districts in Yuma, in the southwest corner of the state, is one of the company’s largest.

“With the new Arizona Broadband for Education Initiative, Arizona is directly investing $13 million to create equal access to educational opportunities, which in turn will bring $150 million in infrastructure to our schools and libraries,” said Milan Eaton, the Arizona Department of Education State E-Rate Controller. “Thanks to the support of the Corporation Commission and Governor Ducey, this program effectively increases the discount percentage through the federal E-Rate program by adding a state match, reducing or even eliminating the district’s up-front cost.”

The five additional Arizona school districts for which WANRack will design and build a new private fiber network serve over 18,000 students from elementary through high school. The districts are: Agua Fria Union High School District, Eloy Elementary School District #11, J.O. Combs Unified School District #44, Payson Unified School District, and Somerton School District #11.

“This WANRack network will provide the long-term performance, security and stability that our district requires to provide students a 21st-century education,” said Jack Wallbrecht, Director of Technology for the J.O. Combs Unified School District. “WANRack offered an exceptionally fast and affordable option for replacing a slow and unreliable microwave network that could not meet our needs.”

WANRack has a unique design model, allowing the company to provide lit or dark fiber solutions that provide superior bandwidth, scalability and security as compared to traditional cable or telephone company offerings.

About WANRack:

WANRack specializes in providing private fiber optic WAN solutions for K-12 school districts throughout the United States. Service offerings include E-Rate compliant lit fiber, dark fiber, and special construction solutions. Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, WANRack’s executive management team has been providing Fiber Optic WANs to school districts since 2005. For more information, please visit http://www.wanrack.com.

Contact:

Rob Oyler, President

WANRack

913-522-5810

rob.oyler(at)wanrack.com

http://www.WANRack.com