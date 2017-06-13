“Accurate information about events being hosted at a business can be a tremendous driver of revenue and customer loyalty,” said Burbio co-founder Julie Roche

Burbio.com, a community events platform featuring millions of events from thousands of school, library community and business calendars, today announced integration with the Yext Knowledge Engine and inclusion in the Yext App Directory.

“Burbio’s mission is to make it easier to publish and access local event information. Integration with Yext will allow partners to publish their events seamlessly into the Yext Knowledge Engine, syncing it to over 100 digital services, making events a more endemic part of the search experience,” said Julie Roche, Burbio Co-founder.

“Intelligent search is revolutionizing how people explore the world around them, and recent changes in the digital ecosystem are making event search more sophisticated than ever,” said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer of Yext. “Burbio’s app in the Yext App Directory is a great tool for businesses to make their events appear in search by linking event data with digital knowledge in Yext.”

The Burbio.com calendar publishing platform allows SMBs to import data feeds from sources such as Google, Facebook, and third party calendar platforms and have the events automatically update through Burbio, and Yext, when they are changed on their source site.

Burbio also pushes event information out through an Amazon Alexa Skill, provides sharing tools for event organizers, and was one of the featured partners in Google’s recent Local Event Search Initiative.

“Accurate information about events being hosted at a business can be a tremendous driver of revenue and customer loyalty,” added Roche. “Yext’s commitment to allowing their customers control this information across their digital profile allows SMBs to make it a dynamic promotional tool, and Burbio’s platform can help drive that feature.”

About Burbio: Burbio is a hyper-local event aggregation platform that delivers the simplest way for organizations to provide and consumers to get the answers they need about upcoming events. Community organizations and local businesses use Burbio as a tool that enables events to be readily discovered and published in a variety of consumer friendly ways, including via search, the Burbio Skill on Amazon Alexa, Burbio.com and the Burbio iOS App.