On June 8, 2017 the "NY Times" published an article about lice treatment companies in New York City. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/08/nyregion/the-lice-ladies-of-brooklyn-go-corporate.html?smprod=nytcore-iphone&smid=nytcore-iphone-share. In response, Liz Solovay, co-founder of Lice Treatment Center, offered more information about the history and continuing growth of the head lice treatment industry.

Lice Treatment Center® (LTC®) has been professionally treating lice and picking nits in New York and New England since 2005. When LTC was established, less than 40 professional lice removal businesses existed. Now there are over 1,000. Lice Treatment Center, is different from the rest because it is pediatrician-owned and operated. LTC® has more than 100 lice technicians available all of whom have been trained in Medical Director, Dr. Elin Cohen’s, systematic lice removal protocol. Additionally, LTC® offers its own proprietary all-natural, non-toxic line of treatment and prevention products—formulated by Dr. Elin Cohen a field-tested for more than 10-years. No other lice treatment company is more professional and successful in defeating and preventing head lice than LiceTreatment Center®.

Again, according to the NY Times article, apparently some New York City families with head lice are willing to wait for an appointment at one of the salons described. However, it has been LTC®’s experience that if head lice are discovered, parents want help NOW. They don’t want to have to wait until a salon may be open. And most parents don’t want to have to schlep their whole family to some salon to be checked and/or treated (if one family member has lice, everyone has to be checked). Most families much prefer to have lice treated in the privacy of their homes. That’s why LTC® is available to help 24/7, 365 days a year—no lice holidays for LTC®. Although it offers both in-home treatment and office visits, LTC® knows from having treated and checked more than 250,000 clients, that when people call LTC® for help they want it immediately and almost always opt for a discreet, home-visit by a professional technician who can take care of the whole family at one time. Also LTC® treatment costs are generally less than the NYC salon rates. In addition to home-visits, LTC® offers its Lice Insurance® programs to prevent and treat lice outbreaks at scores of schools and camps throughout New England, New York and the Mid-Atlantic States. And the camps that contract for one of our Lice Insurance® programs NEVER send an infected camper home because we are there to treat them on-site...and at a special discounted rate.

The fact is that treating lice is now a growing multi-million dollar industry with lots of room for energetic entrepreneurs. Every year from 6-12 million cases of headline will be reported in the U.S. according to the CDC. To take advantage of this growing business opportunity, Ms Solovay said that LTC® offers two types of paths for people interested in entering the lice treatment industry. LTC® now offers low-cost Lice Treatment Center® franchises to serious players seeking to establish their own business and want the confidence of having the backing of LTC® one of the original and most successful lice treatment businesses. And, for those people looking for a part-time, home based business, the 2-3 day Lice Treatment Certification program, is an excellent option.

