Pink Thriller, Hot New Summer Suspense Thriller Novel “Like an Agatha Christie novel, the novel makes efficient use of misdirection while adding several suspicious suspects to the mix. The Characters are vividly drawn and believable. The story features an appealing and creative narrative voice.” ~BlueInk Rev

The gripping and emotional novel, Pink Slips, is inspired by every woman’s hope, to protect their identity and stay safe in an information-sharing world. The story, already receiving rave reviews, such as a 5-Star #IndieReaderReview, takes place in a fictitious north shore suburb of Chicago, and is based on what could happen when someone has access to your personal information—and uses it to stalk or threaten you.

According to author, Beth Aldrich, “The book idea stemmed from an actual anonymous threatening phone call that I received years ago, after my son was born. While working on a prompt for a writing class, the experience came back to me, and I knew instantly that the concept of a stalker or someone following a pregnant mom would be an interesting and timely theme for a novel—given the information-sharing world we currently live in.”

The modern-day story is about chef Betsy Ryan, who’s pregnant with her third child, and receiving threatening notes from an anonymous person. During what should be a joyful time in her life, she’s forced to relive a decade old memory of a violent mugging, and fear that someone is after her again. To uncover the mystery behind the threats, she enlists the help of an unlikely, but oddly reliable source, her dog Barney. As the menacing notes continue to arrive, she struggles to keep her composure while shielding her two young sons from danger. She trusts no one except her parents, best friend Misty, and her extraordinary dog—who has proven to literally understand everything she says. Is this person out to harm her? And how do they have so much personal information about Betsy? To save herself and her unborn child—Betsy must face her fears and find her strength, to reveal who is after her and most importantly…why.

“Like an Agatha Christie novel, the novel makes efficient use of misdirection while adding several suspicious suspects to the mix. The characters are vividly drawn and believable. The story features an appealing and creative narrative voice.”

~BlueInk Review

“Beth Aldrich’s Pink Slips is a psychological thriller that sustains a sense of mystery throughout, told from the point of view of pregnant suburban chef Betsy Ryan. The first-person perspective helps build suspense and heightens the action through the story’s many twists and turns.” ~4-Star Foreword Clarion Reviews

About the Author

Beth Aldrich’s first book non-fiction, Real Moms Love to Eat (Penguin/NAL, 2012), was an Amazon bestseller and won a Nautilus Book Award, and four Beverly Hills Book Awards. Aldrich also was a contributor to The Chicken Soup for the Soul: Power Moms book by Jack Canfield and Victor Hansen. She was the publisher of, For Her Information, the Chicago magazine for women; and produced/hosted the PBS-TV series, of the same name, which aired in Chicago, as well as in sixty other markets—including Israel and Turkey. She’s a proud member of #ChicagoWritersAssociation, #WomensFictionWritersAssociation, and #ChicagoOffCampusWritesWorkshop. Like her protagonist in Pink Slips, she studied culinary arts at Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago and her dogs are always at her side. She lives in a north suburb of Chicago with her husband and three sons. Twitter: @BethAld16; Facebook: Beth Aldrich; Instagram: BethAldrichWrites

Pink Slips, awarded Runner-Up in the San Francisco Book Festival Awards, is available where ever books are sold, including, local bookstores, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, online with Amazon’s Kindle Direct, NOOK, KOBO, and iBooks. For more information about purchasing author signed copies, author appearances, or book clubs please visit the author website: BethAldrich.com and book page: PinkSlipsNovel.com.

**The author will donate 10% of the profits from her book sales in the month of June to the Heartland Animal Shelter in Northbrook, Illinois, in honor of Barney, the dog character in the book.

BethAldrich.com