Proper maintenance of electrical systems is essential to the safety of facilities and employees. “NFPA 70B: Recommended Practice for Electrical Equipment Maintenance,” used alongside the requirements in “NFPA 70E: Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace,” helps facility managers develop and carry out an effective electrical preventive maintenance (EPM) program for all types of equipment and assemblies. Contractors look to NFPA 70B for information about properly servicing equipment, and designers depend on it for developing specifications for installation that take maintenance into account.

NFPA 70B covers it all:



Planning and developing an electrical preventive maintenance (EPM) program

Personnel safety

Fundamentals of electrical equipment maintenance

System studies

Power quality

Testing and test methods

Maintenance of electrical equipment subject to long intervals between shutdowns

Ground-fault protection

Grounding

Plus detailed chapters on many different types of assemblies, equipment, cables, and devices

CHANGES IN THE 2016 EDITION HELP GUARD AGAINST ELECTRICAL INCIDENTS AND SYSTEM FAILURES. Loose connections are a significant contributor to maintenance issues. That's why the 2016 edition of NFPA 70B includes new torque requirements that help minimize risks related to poor connections, which have the potential to cause overheating, intermittent open circuits, and electrical arcs. In another change, enhanced battery testing and maintenance requirements provide greater detail about battery testing and safety considerations for anyone performing battery maintenance. Batteries are part of many electrical systems and some are critical to power systems involved in life safety.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.